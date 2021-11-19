Milan ballast the other European price lists that are in red

(Teleborsa) –, which does much worse than other European markets, on a day characterized by generally negative weather.

L’Euro / US dollar the session continues just below par, with a drop of 0.70%. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,861.9 per ounce. Strong reduction in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) (-3.09%), which reached 76.57 dollars per barrel.

Unchanged it spread, which stands at +119 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 0.83%.

Among the main European stock exchanges substantially weak Frankfurt, which recorded a decline of 0.32%, is moving below par London, showing a decrease of 0.69%, and a moderate contraction for Paris, which suffers a decline of 0.64%.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB it is down (-1.31%) and stands at 27,299 points; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,869 points, retracing by 1.32%.

Negative on FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.27%); on the same line, the slightly negative FTSE Italia Star (-0.4%).

At the top of the ranking of the most important titles of Milan, we find Telecom Italia (+ 3.47%), Recordati (+ 3.34%), DiaSorin (+ 2.79%) e Inwit (+ 1.56%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Unicredit, which gets -4.28%.

It slips Intesa Sanpaolo, with a clear disadvantage of 3.69%.

In free fall Leonardo, which sinks by 3.68%.

Heavy Stellantis, which marks a drop of -3.06 percentage points.

Top of the list of mid-cap stocks from Milan, GVS (+ 4.23%), Saint Lawrence (+ 1.48%), BF (+ 1.43%) e Datalogic (+ 1.06%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Autogrill, which gets -8.85%.

In red ENAV, which shows a marked decline of 4.10%.

Dramatic sitting for Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which fell by 3.98%.

Sensitive losses for LINE, down 3.86%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Friday 11/19/2021

half past one Japan: Consumption prices, annual (previous 0.2%)

08:00 Germany: Production prices, monthly (expected 1.9%; previous 2.3%)

08:00 Germany: Production prices, annual (expected 16.2%; previous 14.2%)

08:00 UK: Retail sales, annual (expected -2%; previous -0.6%)

08:00 UK: Retail sales, monthly (expected 0.5%; previous -0.2%)

10:00 Italy: Industry turnover, monthly (previous 0.5%).

(Teleborsa) 19-11-2021 13:00