‘Milan, be careful, Juve is on Romagnoli’. Can the club negotiate without Raiola? | First page

Dear Attorney,

I would like to understand how a club can decide not to talk to a player’s agent. I refer to the case of the renewal of Romagnoli’s contract with Milan. By doing so, the Rossoneri club does not risk losing the player to zero if Raiola then gets a hand? And the coup could be to bring him to Juve for free! Hector

Dear Hector,

I have no elements available to answer your question. There are also various rumors of the market around the player Romagnoli, statements and denials. In general we can say that a footballer may not have the assistance of an agent both in the first engagement phase and in any subsequent renewals; in these cases the following wording must appear in the player’s contract and / or in the other documents to be deposited in the league: “the player did not make use of the assistance of a sports agent”. Otherwise a club cannot a priori exclude an Agent when the latter has received the full trust of its client crystallized in a mandate representative (in jargon, the power of attorney) signed and filed regularly!

But now I pass the ball to the transfer market users with the following question: Romagnoli will extend your stay to Milan or will he change his shirt at the end of the season, perhaps leaving on a free transfer?