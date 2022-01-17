Milan, beat Spezia to overtake Inter at the top

Napoli and Fiorentina are also on the field today, aiming for a place in the next Champions League

Three points that are worth overtaking at the top. The challenge this late afternoon at San Siro against Spice could bring the Milan at the top of the standings, overtaking theInter. The Nerazzurri have to recover from the match against Bologna, but looking down on everyone would still have an important meaning for Pioli’s players.

In the race for the Scudetto, every match can be decisive and so will the one against the Ligurians. Especially in a season where unavailability can come at any moment. The Rossoneri have been in an emergency for some time and also on this occasion we will need to make a virtue of necessity. Pioli hopes to always receive positive feedback. Also by Krunic and Bakayoko in midfield, a choice once again obligatory given that Tonali is disqualified and Bennacer and Kessie are not available due to the African Cup. Leading the attack will be Ibrahimovic. Giroud has also played beyond the regular times in the Italian Cup and deserves rest. Then space for Leao waiting to get back the best Rebic.

The Naples, guest on the field of Bologna. Underneath, Spalletti’s blues have not yet given up their tricolor dream, but the real goal is to win that place in the next Champions League, mockingly escaped last season. The good news comes above all from Osimhen, who is back at his disposal after a long ordeal made up of injuries and Covid.

The same goal has it Fiorentina, which tonight will close the program of the day by hosting the Genoa. The Viola want to remain clinging to the group fighting for fourth place and face an opponent in full technical crisis, without a coach after Shevchenko’s sacking and with the specter of relegation in the change of ownership season.