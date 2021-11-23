Milan, behind the scenes of the Renato Sanches affair: timing, the Mendes factor and the will of Lille | First page

Renato Sanches launched an unequivocal message, without hiding behind clichés. The passage on Milan in the interview granted to L’Equipè is a real manifesto of intentions: “I just know I’m ready, if the offer comes I’ll evaluate it. Milan is a great, historic, classy club. I like very much”. The Portuguese midfielder has been dreaming of dressing the Rossoneri for years after touching him in the past before Bayern Munich hijacked him on loan to Swansea. And also last summer Maldini and Massara had more than one chat with his agent Jorge Mendes before closing Bakayoko’s signing from Chelsea. In short, it is a reciprocated love. THE SITUATION- Renato Sanches has been warned by his entourage of the new contacts staged in recent weeks with Milan. The Rossoneri club is evaluating the feasibility of a possible operation trying to leverage the excellent relations existing with Lille. Difficult already for January because the Breton club would not want to lose such an important player this season considering the difficulties encountered so far in Ligue 1. But Jorge Mendes wants to move his client right away and sees Milan as the most suitable club to complete an important maturity shown in the last two years. Lille’s starting valuation is around € 35 million, Maldini will try to give it a try in the next few days. Should it go wrong, the negotiation would be postponed until next summer. Arsenal and Liverpool are warned, Milan are serious for Renato Sanches.