Milan-Botman: a Tomori operation is being studied. For the attack like Kolo Muani

After the first round in second place at -4 from Inter despite the many injuries, the time has finally come for the Milan players to rest a bit, while very hot days begin in via Aldo Rossi in view of the January transfer market. . Simon Kjaer’s injury, who will be out all season, will force the Rossoneri to take on a central defender, but this may not be the Devil’s only winter reinforcement.

SUBSTITUTE FOR KJAER – As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains this morning, the priority is certainly to find the Dane’s replacement and the first name on the list is always that of Sven Botman, 21-year-old Lille player. The main problem is the cost of the card, which is around 30 million euros, and for this reason Milan aims to repeat the same operation done a year ago with Fikayo Tomori, namely to set up the deal on the basis of a loan. with right of redemption. The Rossoneri would thus have the opportunity to observe him closely for six months and then in the summer evaluate whether or not to make such an important investment. Alternatives to the Dutch are Fiorentina’s Milenkovic, Lazio’s Luiz Felipe, Monaco’s Badiashile and Zurich’s Omeragic.

YOUNG FORWARD – But the central defender might not be Milan’s only transfer market move in January: the managers of via Aldo Rossi are in fact considering the possibility of also taking on a young forward who can grow alongside two veterans like Ibrahimovic and Giroud . And the profile that at the moment seems to intrigue the Rossoneri the most is that of Randal Kolo Muani, 23-year-old Nantes striker. Its price is 10 million euros, but the contract is expiring and therefore could land at Milanello at no cost in the summer. The Devil could push for it immediately, although obviously not at the amount that the French are asking.