Milan, Botman goal to replace Kjaer: the Rossoneri are studying a shot at Tomori

Simon Kjaer’s injury changed Milan’s plans, which in January did not seem willing to make any particular market movements. Instead, the Dane’s six-month stop, whose season is practically over, will force the Rossoneri to take on a new central defender. The names that are associated with the Devil are many, but in via Aldo Rossi they do not intend to buy so much to buy and therefore the profile will be chosen with great attention.

LIKE TOMORI – According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the first names on the list of dt Paolo Maldini and ds Frederic Massara is that of Sven Botman, a 21-year-old player who grew up in Ajax and now plays in Lille. The Dutch defender, who was Mike Maignan’s teammate in the 2020-2021 season, is valued by the French for 25-30 million euros, but Milan would like to move with him as he did a year ago with Fikayo Tomori: loan with right of redemption so as to evaluate him for six months at Milanello and understand if, as happened for the Englishman, it is really worth making such an important investment.

YOUNG COUPLE – Equipped with a great physique (he is 195 cm tall), fast enough and with an excellent left foot, he could coexist very well with Tomori and form a young couple with him with a great future ahead. Obviously Botman is not the only profile followed by AC Milan who continues to closely follow Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, Lazio’s Luiz Felipe, as well as Monaco’s young Benoit Badiashile and Zurich’s Becir Omeragic. The track leading to the return of Mattia Caldara also remains alive, but at the moment this seems to be the least likely option for several reasons.