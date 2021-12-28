Sports

Milan-Botman, now or never. But you need the maxi-investment: it is not a Tomori business

Sven Botman from Badhoevedorp is already today one of the best central defense in Europe. Already mature fruit of the Dutch school, grown between Ajax and Heerenveen, in 2020 it was bought by Lille and soon turned into yet another investment more than appropriate by Lille. It was paid a year and a half ago 8 million euros and already today, after more than one starter appearances and the title of Ligue 1 champion, it is worth four times that amount. Left-footed, 195 centimeters high but defender of the head rather than the physical, despite the almost two meters. For characteristics he would be the perfect partner of Tomori for the next 10 years and for this reason Milan have been following him for some time: if it depended on the Rossoneri scouts, he would have arrived … yesterday, not today. But the market follows other logics: above all, it must take into account financial stakes and limits.

Today Milan are looking for the replacement of Kjaer, injured, on loan with the right of redemption. And despite having Botman at the top of the wish list, he knows that with this formula Lille will not give up their defender. Because in the meantime the French champion club is among the sixteen queens of Europe and to sell Botman would mean looking for a suitable replacement on the market, because selling the Dutch class 2000 would mean giving up one of the fixed points of the squad. And you do it only if an unmissable offer arrives, therefore in excess of 30 million euros. It would be like asking Juve to renounce De Ligt, Napoli to renounce Koulibaly or Inter to greet Skriniar possible: possible, but only for a great offer.
The price for these reasons is high, perhaps for the last transfer window not yet prohibitive. But Milan know that a maxi-investment will be needed if they really want to try the lunge: it’s not a Tomori deal.

