Milan, Botman said yes. There is a stumbling block, but Maldini will try until the end

Sven Botman he was from the beginning and continues to be the main goal for the defense of Milan. The Lille defender was singled out as the ideal profile to replace Simon Kjaer and contacts began immediately after the final diagnosis of the Dane’s injury. As soon as he was informed of the possibility of Milan, Botman gave his immediate ok to the destination, as he knows that at Lille he has already done what he could in terms of victories as he has posted the last Ligue1 together with Mike Maignan. in addition to the Super Cup won in the summer.

Scoglio evaluation, but relations between the clubs help

The French club has set the price, approximately, at 30 million. The idea would be that of having the money immediately to meet the economic needs of the social coffers, but also having the certainty of being able to collect a significant amount in the summer is not seen as a bad idea by the Lille management. The excellent relations between the two clubs, cemented on the occasion of the transfer of Maignan, could favor the latter solution, according to MilanNews.it. The Botman option, for Milan, will remain alive over the next few weeks and it cannot be excluded that we can also arrive in the last ten days of January to try to find the right fit.