Milan, Botman the icing on the derby cake: the like to Giroud’s post, the goal to Donnarumma and the attempt by Conte | First page

The icing on the cake of a perfect week. The Milan celebrates at its best the incredible and almost unexpected victory in the derby against Inter, which totally reopens the games with a view to the championship: a real pastry dessert, on which Stefano Pegs he hopes soon to be able to add the most classic of cherries, perhaps taking advantage of the transfer market. It is no mystery in fact that the first target for the summer session continues to be Sven Botman, Lille’s Dutch defender who took the field in the home stadium in the evening, against the leaders in France, the PSG of phenomena,

ONE OF THE FEW TO SAVE WITH PSG, THIRD GOAL IN LIGUE 1 – It didn’t go very well a Les Dogues, who are playing a championship below expectations, relegated to eleventh place: 5-1 defeat against the Parisians, unstoppable in some moments of the game. One of the few to be saved was the former Ajax class of 2000, who tried to “hold up the shack” as long as he could, also realizing a nice acrobatic goal on an assist from Ben Arfa. The third goal for him this season, the day after the Milanese derby won by the Rossoneri: a sign of destiny?

THE LIKE TO GIROUD, THE INSERTION OF CONTE AND THE GOAL AT DONNARUMMA – Certainly Botman isn’t hiding the flirting with the Devil: yesterday arrived in fact like on Instagram to the celebratory post by Olivier Giroud, the man of the match of San Siro. A meeting that continues, despite the circumstance sentences of president Letang and the inclusion of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in the race to the 21 year old, in addition to the very rich Newcastle. Meanwhile, IL arrived in the evening goal in Donnarumma: a goal that the Milan fans can only please.

@ AleDigio89