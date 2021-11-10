Milan brand rejected: the position of the club

After the negative response from the EU Court regarding the Milan brand, the Rossoneri club has decided to clarify

With decision And firmness, the response of theAC Milan regarding the decision of EU Court to dismiss an important appeal.

We remember, in fact, that today it was denied again the possibility for Milan to register his brand name internationally, due to a very specific problem: in Germany there is a company that produces drawing materials, markers and other such items, whose too much similarity from a phonetic and image point of view it entails a possibility of confusion among the various consumers of the products.

Milan brand rejected, the club’s response

Milan’s response was not long in coming, and some did considerations on the situation. For example, the Rossoneri club specified that the judgment of the EU Court is limited only within the German territory (being the company “victim” in Germany).

Furthermore, according to the club, the verdict concerns only the commodity class 16 (i.e. that class belonging to the Nice classification which includes articles for bookbinding) and which has little value on the market. Nor should we forget that the use of the “Milan” brand has been prohibited, but not “AC Milan”.

After these first points specified by the company, the same wanted to make some reflections that do not bend. First of all he explained that at this point also the “The municipality of Milan”, if it were to start producing stationery, it couldn’t to record its brand as too similar to “Milan”.

Finally, AC Milan has made it clear that the sentence can be challenged within two months and that it will in any case register the trademark in all remaining countries being part ofEuropean Union, since the impediment concerns only German territory.