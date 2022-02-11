Milan, building sold for 58 million euros: who bought it

A really important agreement was concluded a few days ago for the purchase of a complex in Via Giovanni Battista Pirelli in Milan, one of the most exclusive areas of the city. COIMA RES, a real estate company specializing in investments and in the management of commercial properties, has closed the agreement for the purchase of a property in Via Pirelli, 32 for more than 50 million euros.

COIMA RES purchases the Pirelli 32 complex in Milan

58.2 million euros is the amount with which the real estate company Coima Res will purchase the complex for office use in via Pirelli 32 in Milan Porta Nuova. It is an official statement from the group to disclose the news and all the details of the transition. The property will be acquired thanks to the COIMA Opportunity Fund I (78.29% owned by COIMA RES) and will be sold by the Effepi Real Estate fund. Effepi Real Estate is an investment fund belonging to the UniCredit Pension Fund, managed by Generali Real Estate.

The operation was made possible also thanks to the funds that COIMA RES obtained this summer with the sale of theSarca property. In fact, in August 2021, the company sold the office building located in Milan in the Bicocca district, in Viale Sarca 235 (known as the “Sarca” property) to a local investor. The sale ended with a price of 82.5 million euros, which corresponds to a premium equal to 36% of the acquisition price.

With the resources obtained from this sale, COIMA RES was able to purchase Pirelli 32. It is expected that the operation to take Pirelli 32 home will be completed within the first half of 2022. This can be said to be a great COIMA RES investment, given that the Porta Nuova district it is an area of ​​Milan in full swing that is attracting increasing interest from various investors. For this reason, it is thought that Pirelli 32 will also be able to benefit from this new reputation of the district.

Here are the words of Manfredi Catella, Founder and CEO of COIMA RES, which were reported in the official press release shared by the company: “The acquisition of Pirelli 32 is in line with our strategy of increasing exposure on Milano Porta Nuova, which is consolidating itself as the main urban post Covid. The characteristics of the project are consistent with the COIMA platform’s extensive experience in creating value through the repositioning of properties, composing the redevelopment program of Porta Nuova Gioia which includes the overall construction and redevelopment of over 100,000 m2 of SL for office use, residential and commercial and the redevelopment of public and private areas, contributing to the creation of direct, indirect and induced added value for the construction sector alone of over 1.5 billion euros and more than 8,000 jobs in the coming years. “

The Pirelli complex 32

With an area of ​​about 7,400 square meters, Pirelli 32 it is a 13-storey building located in the north-east area of ​​the Porta Nuova district. Located along the line that connects Milano Centrale with Milano Porta Garibaldi, the two high-speed stations of the capital, Pirelli 32 will be the object of a development for over 30 million of Euro. The plan provides that the complex has exclusive standards of technological innovation but above all of environmental sustainability.

Pirelli 32 is close to other important projects under development such as Gioia 22, Gioia 20, Pirelli 35 and Pirelli 39, all complexes that contribute to a urban redevelopment of the whole area. In particular, Joy 22 and Joy 20 stand out as two excellences in terms of sustainable innovation. The Porta Nuova area has undergone an important transformation from the 2000s onwards and is now a neighborhood that hosts approximately 50,000 workers employed in various sectors. According to COIMA RES, the number of workers in this district of Milan is set to grow by over 30% by 2023.