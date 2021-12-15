Milan, Cairo opens to Bremer’s farewell in January: the plots and a card for Maldini | First page

“Can Bremer leave Turin in January? Let’s see. We’ll talk about it at the right time.” For the first time the president of the grenade club, Urban Cairo opened the farewell of the Brazilian defender in the next winter transfer market session, with many Italian clubs, Inter, Lazio and above all Milan very interested in investing in him. Just with the Rossoneri the Turin could take advantage of a series of intertwining that could facilitate the deal.

MILAN LOOKING FOR A CENTRAL – Simon Kjaer’s injury has changed plans market of the Rossoneri CEO Paolo Maldini which now, together with the property, is considering whether invest on a hit at low cost, on a safe used for the next 6 months, or whether to immediately anticipate a purchase that, instead, would have materialized in the summer. Sven Botman del Lille remains a welcome but expensive profile. More accessible in terms of price and knowledge of our championship, it is instead its own Bremer for whom, so far, Cairo has asked for no less than 15 million euros, but for which, until yesterday, there had been no sign of an opening to farewell in January. WOVEN – The scenarios have changed, so e AC Milan is ready to accelerate negotiations with Turin by exploiting a market axis consolidated in recent seasons with business Niang, Rodriguez, Laxalt, Meité and last but not least Thomas Pobega. Torino are very satisfied with the loan from the Italian midfielder and would like to start thinking about a redemption of his card. He could be the key to unlocking Bremer’s purchase, but that’s not all because for Juric’s 3-4-2-1 it could be perfect too that Andrea Conti who has already announced, through his agent, that he will leave Milan in January. The Rossoneri do not want to lose control over Pobega today and the ex-Atalanta side, even if only 6 months after the deadline, could represent a card to be played in the negotiations.

@TramacEma