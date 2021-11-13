Milan, Calabria injury: leave the retirement of Italy

Problems for the Milan defender after last night’s match with the national team. Calabria would have already left the blue retreat.

A good entry into the field, an abundant ten minutes to try to give boost and brilliance. Yet this little space in blue has cost a lot to Davide Calabria.

The full-back of the Milan seems to have accused a muscle problem at the end of Italy-Switzerland. Despite having only had a little space in the final game, the Rossoneri seems to have left the Olympic stadium with some annoyance.

As the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio argues, Calabria has already carried out basic checks this morning at the Acqua Acetosa, in the Italian retreat. A muscle discomfort would have been highlighted which effectively excludes the Rossoneri number 2 from Monday’s match againstnorthern Ireland.

Calabria he would therefore already be on his way to Milan. His experience in qualifying ended prematurely World Cup with the blue shirt. And there were those who were betting on a possible starting shirt for him on Monday in Belfast.

The AC Milan player will carry out more detailed checks a Milanello to assess the extent of the injury. It is to be established the possibility of recovering it for next Saturday’s match against Fiorentina.

Calabria is not the only blue representative to stop after yesterday’s race. Even the Inter Alessandro Bastoni he left his National team retirement this morning and returned to Lombardy, despite not having even set foot on the pitch at the Olimpico.