Milan, Calabria injury: the results of the exams
There is no good news for Milan and for Fantasy Football, especially for those who bet on Davide Calabria: the Rossoneri full-back has stopped due to a physical problem in his calf. Here are the latest on his condition:
Calabria ko: its conditions
According to the latest rumors, Davide Calabria reported a strain in his right calf. This is bad news for Milan who also lost Ballo-Tourè through injury and are in full emergency at full-backs.
Milan, the recovery times of Calabria
Davide Calabria’s recovery times are not yet clear. The Milan full-back will certainly miss the matches against Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid and most likely also the match against Sassuolo on 28 November. The goal is to have it back in the first half of December, not before. Anyway, watch out for the next few hours: soon the official statement on the conditions of Calabria from Milan should arrive.
Milan, full-back emergency: who in place of Calabria?
Milan are preparing the next Serie A match against Fiorentina in the best possible way. Mister Pioli has to face the unavailability of Calabria and Ballo-Tourè. A heavy double absence for the Rossoneri club that should field Theo Hernandez on the left and Kalulu on the right in the match against Florence. However, also pay attention to Florenzi’s conditions: the former Roma is also in doubt for the next matchday of Serie A.