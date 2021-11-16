Milan, Calabria injury: the results of the exams

Calabria ko: its conditions

According to the latest rumors, Davide Calabria reported a strain in his right calf. This is bad news for Milan who also lost Ballo-Tourè through injury and are in full emergency at full-backs.

Milan, the recovery times of Calabria

Davide Calabria’s recovery times are not yet clear. The Milan full-back will certainly miss the matches against Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid and most likely also the match against Sassuolo on 28 November. The goal is to have it back in the first half of December, not before. Anyway, watch out for the next few hours: soon the official statement on the conditions of Calabria from Milan should arrive.