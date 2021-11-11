Milan, capital of the pharmaceutical industry – ilGiornale.it

Milan world capital of the chemical-pharmaceutical industry with CPhI Worldwide 2021, the most important international traveling fair of supply chain sector organized by Informa, which is ongoing until 11 November with almost 800 exhibitors from 170 countries, of which 20% Italian, in the pavilions of Milan fair in Rho and returned to the Lombard capital after the 2007 edition.

And once again the fair immediately crowded at the opening of the gates to underline a real restart that has been consolidated since September and on this occasion takes on greater importance taking into account that CPhI Worldwide is a business-to-business event of absolute international weight with 80 percent of the visitors come from abroad.

“These are important numbers, they show that the exhibition and congress business in attendance is fundamental for the restarting of the economy of Milan, Lombardy and Italy – he comments at the cutting of the inaugural ribbon Luca Palermo, chief executive officer and general manager of Milan fair-. I must say that seeing the number of visitors entering the pavilions this morning shows how much there is a need for fairs, how high the interest and desire to participate are. Being able to do CPhI Worldwide this year is a reason for great satisfaction, also for our international positioning “. And Luca Palermo looks to the future: “To have Milan as a European pharmaceutical hub it is one of our ambitions, this is only the beginning and we have the idea that an event on the Sciences of life should and can have its natural home here ”.

“The image is that of an event that recalls the presence registered before the pandemic, also because here the visits take place in complete safety thanks to the green pass and the hubs for incoming tampons and this allows to host large flows – he adds. Enrico Pazzali, president of Fiera Milano Foundation -. Today this is an extraordinary result considering despite the slowdown in the South East Asian market due to the restrictions in place in the various countries. Milan confirms its strong attraction also for this strategic industrial sector for the country in which Lombardy plays a leading role: it was before the pandemic and it is even more so now “. In this regard, Pazzali recalls the Foundation’s commitment in the fight against Covid: “It was a lot with the hospital and vaccination centers, it was a duty on our part and we did it with commitment, great passion and great emotion”.

“I am proud that this world event will be held in Milan – underlines Annarosa Racca, president of Federfarma Lombardia -. In the stands you will discover a world made up of continuous innovation, of research by pharmaceutical companies that invest and look forward. Just look at how important it was to arrive in a few months at a vaccine that is helping us to contain the Covid-19 epidemic. Innovation is also essential for pharmacies so that they can continue to play a key role in preventing and helping citizens. In these difficult months they have proved to be the first health center in the area. We were not afraid, we moved from the first moment, also unfortunately to make it clear what it meant to enter a world epidemic: social distancing, masks, gels, electronic prescriptions and important services such as tampons to encourage vaccinations for Covid a to which now the anti-flu ones are added.

At CPhl Worldwide le companies producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (Api – Active pharmaceutical Ingredients) represented in Italy by Aschimfarma, sector association of Federchimica, have a decisive role, as the president explains Paolo Russolo: “Italy has been the first European country for many years, followed by Spain and Germany both in terms of turnover and the number of companies with 72 companies and 109 production sites for 12,000 employees.” Which in 2020 reached 4.8 billion in turnover , about 10% of world production, with a growth of 14% compared to 2018 and an export share of 86%.

“The Api companies operating in Italy have promptly reacted to the lack of many active ingredients that came from Asian manufacturers – continues Russolo – and have guaranteed not only the production of drugs for therapies against the Covid-19 pandemic for hospital use, but above all the therapeutic continuity for all those patients suffering from chronic diseases: hypertension, diabetes, pain therapies. Over the years we have shown that we have been able to fight and resist Asian competition, based exclusively on prices, offering increasingly higher quality products while respecting total of all the foreseen rules and to guarantee the health of the citizen “.

High production capacity and specificity – over 85% of all molecules on the market, except biological drugs – highly specialized personnel and substantial investments in Research & Development – 3% turnover -, with continuous research into innovative technological and production processes summary, able to reduce environmental impacts “are a commitment that the Aschimfarma companies” confirm, ready to give their contribution to make the drug supply chain in Italy and in Europe increasingly robust, safe and efficient to safeguard the health of citizens”.

But in order to compete on equal terms, a “harmonization of the quality and regulatory system both at European and non-EU level ”, Russolo reiterates. “We are confident that the positive market trend of recent years will be confirmed, even when the health emergency has finally passed. To guarantee our competitiveness but above all the quality of the drug. Health is an investment, not a cost: priority must be always be protecting it, at the highest levels “, concludes the president of Aschmifarma ..