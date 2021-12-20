Sports

Milan, Casa Milan sold to a real estate fund | News

After purchasing ‘Casa Milan’ just a few months ago, AC Milan sold the building to a real estate fund Inarcassa RE

According to what has been learned from ‘Calcio & Finanza’, AC Milan sold ‘Casa Milan’. After purchasing the building on 23 February for a ‘consideration of 41,919 thousand euros’, the structure was sold to Inarcassa RE Fund . The real estate fund itself communicated the purchase through an official note.

“Section One of the Inarcassaisto Fund. RE, a real estate fund managed by Fabrica SGR and fully subscribed by Inarcassa (National Insurance and Assistance Fund for Freelance Engineers and Architects), has acquired the property known as ‘Casa Milan’. only the modern headquarters of the historic sports club, but also a place open to citizens, Rossoneri fans and all sports fans that hosts the Mondo Milan Museum, the Milan Store, the ticket office and Casa Milan Bistrot “. The sale of ‘Casa Milan’ amounts to 20 million euros. Although it is no longer an owned structure, AC Milan will continue to be hosted in the building. Today’s Top News: Theo is there, an exclusive interview and Casa Milan sold

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 18:10)

