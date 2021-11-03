Milan, Champions comeback: the previous two

Only two teams managed to get through the group after closing the first three days without points: Newcastle in 2002 and Atalanta in 2019

Milan already out of the Champions League? Calm down, it’s not over yet. There is still some time to think about a sensational comeback in group B, despite the ranking sees the Devil sadly nailed to zero. And there are also two encouraging precedents, one of which is very recent. Milan-Porto will be decisive for the Rossoneri’s fortunes in Europe: Pioli and his men think about taking one step after another, the priority is to start accumulating points, but as long as there is hope … not even the dream qualification.

Newcastle – The first team that managed to overcome a Champions League group without scoring points in the first three days was Newcastle. It was the 2002-03 season, the English were included in the Juve group: a victory over Lippi’s team earned them the overtaking at the last minute over Dinamo Kiev and Feyenoord. The Magpies got the pass for the next round – that’s how the format worked then – and were eliminated by Barcelona and Inter. Curiously, that Champions ended up winning … Milan.

Atalanta – The other club capable of such a crazy comeback is Atalanta, which in the 2019-20 season paid the price of inexperience hard at their debut in the competition. Zero points in three days against Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, only one point after four rounds. But then the successes on the Ukrainians and Croats opened the doors to the second round for the Goddess.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 09:06)

