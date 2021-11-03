Sports

Milan, Champions comeback: the previous two

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Only two teams managed to get through the group after closing the first three days without points: Newcastle in 2002 and Atalanta in 2019

Milan already out of the Champions League? Calm down, it’s not over yet. There is still some time to think about a sensational comeback in group B, despite the ranking sees the Devil sadly nailed to zero. And there are also two encouraging precedents, one of which is very recent. Milan-Porto will be decisive for the Rossoneri’s fortunes in Europe: Pioli and his men think about taking one step after another, the priority is to start accumulating points, but as long as there is hope … not even the dream qualification.

Newcastle

The first team that managed to overcome a Champions League group without scoring points in the first three days was Newcastle. It was the 2002-03 season, the English were included in the Juve group: a victory over Lippi’s team earned them the overtaking at the last minute over Dinamo Kiev and Feyenoord. The Magpies got the pass for the next round – that’s how the format worked then – and were eliminated by Barcelona and Inter. Curiously, that Champions ended up winning … Milan.

Atalanta

The other club capable of such a crazy comeback is Atalanta, which in the 2019-20 season paid the price of inexperience hard at their debut in the competition. Zero points in three days against Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, only one point after four rounds. But then the successes on the Ukrainians and Croats opened the doors to the second round for the Goddess.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 09:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fiorentina-Spezia, the VN report cards: Vlahovic, what a hat-trick. It is a sublime Saponara

3 days ago

“I had no doubts about the performance, but the last 5 minutes are the emblem of this team. Dybala? Excellent match”

14 hours ago

“Porto are always tough opponents. In 11 vs 11 Milan would not have lost against Atl. Madrid”

1 day ago

Napoli, Spalletti: “Great match for Salernitana, but we are perfect. Sometimes it takes the episode”

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button