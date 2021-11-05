Milan, Champions flop: the right man has been chosen

Milan, after the flop start in the Champions League, here’s what the right shot would be for the Rossoneri raise

One point in four games. The gear roll of the Milan in the Champions League certainly leaves something to be desired. The group is certainly one of the most complicated in which the Rossoneri could have happened, but at the moment it is only mathematics that does not condemn Pioli’s team.

Given the results achieved in the Champions League, Calciomercato.it wanted to propose through its own survey published on the page Twitter, what player would Milan need to relaunch in Europe. And for 44.7% of the voters, the right name is that of Hakim Ziyech, which the Rossoneri have followed and dreamed of during the summer and which at Chelsea it’s not finding much space. With his flexibility, the Moroccan, who would also bring international experience, would fit perfectly into Pioli’s 4-2-3-1, both as an attacking winger and as a playmaker.

Much behind the other options. 23.4% believe that the right man is Mauro Icardi, while for 17% the Rossoneri should aim for Isco. Last option, with 14.9% of the vote, is Donny van de Beek, which is finding very little space in the Manchester United and that could change the air in January.