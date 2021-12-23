Milan, Christmas poker. Resounding ko of Napoli

The Milan redeems itself and starts again: the team of Pegs imposes itself of goleada for 4-2 on the difficult field ofEmpoli and rises to second place lonely at -4 from leaders Inter. The Rossoneri win the last Serie A match of 2021 thanks to Kessie’s brace and goals from Florenzi and Hernandez.

Heavy setback for the Naples by Spalletti, who loses in the house his third match in four days: at Maradona he surprisingly celebrates Spice 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Juan Jesus.

Serie A, Empoli-Milan: Kessie’s show in the first half

Kessie is the great protagonist of the first half at Castellani: moved to the role of attacking midfielder from Pioli, the Ivorian immediately rewards his coach by scoring in the 13th minute with a nice right footed by Giroud. The hosts react immediately, and at 18 ‘they draw with a right on the fly of Bajrami, which surprises a distracted Maignan.

The Tuscans seem to have the better with the passing of the minutes, but at 42 ′ the Devil puts his head back forward thanks again to Kessie, who, triggered by Saelemaekers, enters the area and beats a Vicar who is certainly not irreproachable on the occasion. The game comes alive and in the final time the former Cutrone and Romagnoli are close to scoring.

Serie A, Empoli-Milan: Florenzi and Hernandez complete the poker

The second half opens with a thrill for the Rossoneri, Bajrami hits the crossbar with a right from distance. Empoli attacks Milan in search of a draw, but Pioli’s team strikes again at the best moment of the hosts: on a free kick Florenzi surprises at 63 ‘Vicar with an angled shot.

It is a heavy blow for Empoli, and in the 69th minute the guest poker arrives: on Saelemaekers’ cross, Hernandez arrives first on the rebound and from a few steps finds the fourth goal. The Tuscans try to get back into the game with Pinamonti on a penalty awarded for Bakayoko’s handball, but it’s too late.

Serie A, Napoli-Spezia: Juan Jesus crowns in his own goal

Surprising first half to Diego Armando Maradona: the Azzurri play the game but are not concrete forward, and at 38 ‘they find themselves under after the own goal Juan Jesus, triggered by a free kick on the right of Spezia. The Brazilian, in an attempt to anticipate Manaj, heads his goalkeeper. Evil men of Spalletti that create very little in front, well closed by the defense of Thiago Motta.

Serie A, Napoli-Spezia: the Azzurri do not pass, Elmas cross

Spalletti decides to change immediately, inserting Petagna for Mertens. The Azzurri create a series of chances, but they don’t pass: Anguissa, Mario Rui, Politano and Lozano make Provedel shiver, but they lack precision. The fort of Spezia resists despite Neapolitan attempts, Spalletti tries to change by inserting Ounas for Zielinski, then Elmas for Lobotka. In the final also Ghoulam and Demme, but it is not the evening, Elmas hits the crossbar at 94 ‘ and for the blues comes another defeat.

