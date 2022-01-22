Milan, close to Marko Lazetic: he is Pellegri’s replacement. Transfer market news

With Pietro Pellegri destined to go to Turin after Monaco did not accept the offer of the Milan for the redemption, the Rossoneri have identified the substitute in attack. The profile chosen by the management is that of Marko Lazetic, striker born in 2004 owned by the Red Star. The player is close to the transfer to Milan outright for four million euros. A move that would confirm the green line carried out by Maldini and Massara, with Lazetic who would have the opportunity to grow behind Ibrahimovic and Giroud.