Milan, close to Marko Lazetic: he is Pellegri’s replacement. Transfer market news

With Pietro Pellegri destined to go to Turin after Monaco did not accept the offer of the Milan for the redemption, the Rossoneri have identified the substitute in attack. The profile chosen by the management is that of Marko Lazetic, striker born in 2004 owned by the Red Star. The player is close to the transfer to Milan outright for four million euros. A move that would confirm the green line carried out by Maldini and Massara, with Lazetic who would have the opportunity to grow behind Ibrahimovic and Giroud.
Lazetic’s profile
Born in Belgrade on January 22, 2004, 192 cm tall and physically strong, Marko is the grandson of Nikola Lazetic, midfielder with a long period in Italy where he played more than 160 matches between Serie A and Serie B, wearing the jerseys of Como, Chievo, Lazio, Siena, Genoa, Livorno and Turin between 2002 and 2008. Marko grew up in youth sector of the Red Star and, despite the young age, already boasts 17 appearances in the first team and made his Europa League debut against Ludogorets.