Milan collapses in the final and loses. Time-Out Brawl – OA Sport

Therefore, Fenerbahce wins, overcoming Olimpia 60-71 and winning the match in the twenty-fifth round of the Euroleague. Seventh defeat of the season for the boys from Messina who see the first two positions move away.

Game over, but Guduric provokes the Milan bench and a fight in the middle of the field. Hines who wants to avenge the insults in Messina, with Djordjevic trying to placate the spirits

60-71 Ball lost by Rodriguez and Booker’s basket

60-69 Guduric’s basket that puts the seal on the match for Vader

60-67 Hines’ basket, but there are only 45 seconds left for the siren

58-67 One out of two to free for Rodriguez, not very effective today with the Turks

57-67 Two out of two to free for Henry and Vader at +10

57-65 Delaney’s fifth foul with 90 seconds remaining

57-65 Triple from Guduric who risks being decisive two minutes from the end

57-62 One out of two to free for Melli

56-62 Henry’s basket

56-60 Zero out of two for Polonara from the line

56-60 TRIPLAAAAAAA DI MELLI !!!!!!!

53-60 Timeout Messina, with Milan again losing the compass ball in hand

53-60 Polonara basket and Turkish mini-partial which returns to +7

53-58 Pierre’s basket, extends the Vader again

53-56 Akpinar’s basket

53-54 Bentil’s basket at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Milan returns to -1!

51-54 TRIPLAAAAAA OF BENTIL !!!!

48-54 Floyd and Fenerbahce’s basket that extends again at the end of the quarter

48-52 Zero on two to free for Floyd and third foul by Melli

48-52 Floyd’s basket

48-50 TRIPLAAAAA BY DANIELS FOR MILAN !!!!!!

45-50 The additional free hit and Vader extended again

45-49 Guduric’s basket which also suffers a foul

45-47 Two out of two to free for Melli

43-47 Polonara basket

43-45 Fenerbahce is unlocked in this second half with Booker

43-43 TRIPLAAAAAAA OF DELANEYYYYYYYYYYYY and Milan draw!

40-43 Hall’s basket, Milan’s partial 6-0 that returns to just one basket from the Turks

38-43 Hines basket, Milan returns to -5!

36-43 Hines basket

A very difficult first half ends for Milan, which after a good start goes off in attack and fails to defend. Run away from the Vader, up to +16, but in the final of the second quarter Delaney and Hall close the gap.

34-43 Three out of three to free for Delaney

31-43 An additional free hit

31-42 Akpinar’s basket, who is fouled, and Vader who re-extends

31-40 Guduric’s basket

31-38 TRIPLE BY DELANEYYYYYY

28-38 Bentil’s basket, Milan returns to -10

26-38 Triple of Hall !!!! Milan tries to reopen the match

23-38 Pierre’s basket

23-36 Two out of two to free for Hall

21-36 Polonara basket

21-34 TRIPLE OF BENTIL!

18-34 Booker’s basket

18-32 Wrong additional free

18-32 Bentil’s basket who also suffers a foul

16-32 Polonara basket and always +16 Vader

16-30 Hall’s basket

14-30 Guduric’s basket

14-28 Triple by Guduric, Olimpia who fails to defend from beyond the arc

14-25 Delaney tries to shake up Milan

12-25 Triple of Akpinar and Turks who are dangerously running away

12-22 Pierre and Fenerbahce’s basket that touches the double-digit advantage

12-20 Booker’s basket

12-18 Moves the Datome red and white scoreboard

10-18 Floyd’s basket and partial 16-2 for the Vader

10-16 Two out of two to free for Guduric

10-14 Milan making too many mistakes and losing too many balls in these first ten minutes of play

10-14 Triple by Booker, Fenerbahce who extends two minutes from the end of the quarter

10-11 Triple from Hazer and guest advantage

10-8 Milan is unlocked with Rodriguez

8-8 Booker’s triple and Vader draw

8-5 Hazer’s basket

8-3 One out of two to free for Duverioglu

8-2 TRIPLAAAAA OF PIPPO RICCI!

5-2 Ricci’s basket

3-2 Triple by Nick Melli!

0-2 Unlock the match Henry after almost three minutes

0-0 Errors on both sides and still nothing done at the Forum

0-0 Slow start of the match and teams still stopped after a minute and a half of play

20.25 Teams in the field and ready for the duo ball

20.20 After Fenerbahce, Milan will be involved in two challenges against Kaunas and Baskonia, before the break for the Italian Cup, in a triptych that can confirm the Messina boys in the very top of the standings.

20.15 In the last three matches Olimpia has conceded 57 points to CSKA, 58 to Kaunas and 57 to Belgrade, confirming themselves as the best defense of the tournament.

20.10 Fenerbahce, on the other hand, is currently eleventh, but the Turks also come from seven successes in the last eight rounds and are in excellent shape.

20.05 Milan comes from five consecutive victories and seven successes in the last eight rounds that have brought it back to third place.

20.00 Good evening everyone and welcome to the live live of Olimpia Milano-Fenerbahce Istanbul, match valid for the twenty-fifth round of the Euroleague 2021-22.

Good afternoon to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Euroleague match between Olimpia Milano and Fenerbahce Istanbulvalid for the twenty-fifth round of the tournament.

Milan is currently third in the standings, with 15 wins and 6 knockouts, and comes from a streak of five consecutive victories that have relaunched it in the very top area of ​​the standings. Ettore Messina’s boys are confirmed as one of the most dominant teams in defense, with only 70 points conceded on average per game, while struggling in attack, even if finally Melli and his teammates seem to have found the right ball in hand too.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, is currently out of the playoff zone and has a score of 10 wins and 10 losses, but is in excellent form, with seven wins in the last eight Euroleague rounds. For the Turks, taking over Milan would be a very important coup in terms of running for the playoffs, but if the attack in Istanbul scores more than Olimpia it is also true that the defense suffers much more.

The match between Olimpia Milano and Fenerbahce Istanbul will start at 20.30. Have fun with OA Sport LIVE LIVE!

Credits: Ciamillo