Milan confident for the ‘blow’, the details

Milan will face Fiorentina tonight, but the Rossoneri management is committed to renewing Bennacer’s contract.

The Milan tonight he will be involved in the difficult match of the Franks against the Fiorentina from Italian. The Rossoneri will look for the three points to try and take advantage of tomorrow’s direct match a San Siro between Inter and Napoli. The team of Pegs she wants to escape alone to the top of the championship.

There Fiorentina has many training problems against the Rossoneri, given the disqualifications of Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta and injuries of Nastasic And Maleh. After the match against the Viola, the Milan will challenge theAtletico Madrid to play for the last and meager chances of qualifying for the round of 16 Champions League.

Milan, there is confidence in the renewal of Bennacer until 2026

The management is also attentive to the various renewals: from Pegs, passing through Kessie, to Theo Hernandez. As reported by Nicolò Schira, reporter and market expert, the agreement is coming between the Milan and Bennacer for the extension of the player’s contract. The Rossoneri management is confident in a positive outcome of the negotiations.

The Algerian midfielder is expected to extend his contract with Milan until 2026. The former Empoli should perceive 3.2 million euros per season. If for the renewal of Pegs it’s all done, for those of Theo Hernandez And Kessie there is still to be treated. The most complicated situation is, of course, that of the ex Atalanta.