Milan consistent but without flashes and imagination: the balance on the market is negative | First page

The January market, what everyone defines as a repair market, serves to improve and certainly not to build. AC Milan is well aware that in the last two years, in this precise segment of the season, they had welcomed players capable of making a difference: the leadership of Ibrahimovic, the solidity of Kjaer, the boldness of Saelemaekers and a champion project like Tomori. In the last one that ended a few hours ago, the Rossoneri club, decidedly surprisingly, decided not to get caught in the haste of having to intervene on second choices. Because the various Thiaw, Tanganga, Diallo and Bailly were not considered profiles, for different reasons, worthy of a considerable investment. A line consistent with the principles of the property that wants to keep the accounts in order after the sacrifices made in the past years, limiting the risk margin as much as possible. But they have generated a feeling of profound disappointment in a large section of the Devil’s supporters. Because the opponents have strengthened considerably while Milan lacked the flashes capable of giving greater quality to a team that is pursuing an important path and dreams of the Scudetto. NEGATIVE BUDGET – Marko Lazetic alone, a young forward who is said to be very good, certainly cannot be enough to reduce the qualitative and depth gap of the squad compared to an Inter that added Gosens and Caicedo to an already very competitive team.. No one expected shots that were not in line with the club’s philosophy but at least corrective to the critical issues of the squad. This team lacks a real alternative to Brahim Díaz, a right winger capable of bringing in a good number of goals and assists. Without forgetting that Kjaer has not been replaced hoping for Botman to arrive next summer. To get to the strong Dutch center, both from an economic and prospective point of view, it will be necessary to qualify for the next Champions League. A goal within reach, of course, but not taken for granted considering the Juve fireworks on the market and Atalanta’s tweaks. A determination that was totally lacking in Milan.