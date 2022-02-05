Milan, contacts for the young crack Carvalho: Liverpool are scary, but there is a factor that can change history | First page

Total confirmations compared to what emerged from England in the past few hours: Milan follows Fabio Carvalho, a 2002-born Fulham talent with great interest. Born in Lisbon but of English nationality, Carvalho is enchanting in this first part of the season in Championship: 7 goals and 4 assists in 18 games. But it is the personality and the quality of the plays that have convinced Liverpool so much that medical visits had already been booked on January 31st. The transfer was skipped for technical reasons precisely at the photo finish and now the future is still to be written.

GREAT COMPETITION – Fabio is a rough diamond with ample room for improvement. He has the speed needed to play from a tall winger, but the best is when he is used behind the strikers. Liverpool remain on pole, there is already a well underway speech also in view of next summer. But Carvalho at Milan could have a different project, with the possibility of being a protagonist right away. Maldini and Massara have been active with his representatives in recent weeks. There Unique Sports Group also has the power of attorney for Schalke defender Thiaw, a profile that the Rossoneri love so much. So pay attention to this possible axis that can give satisfaction in via Aldo Rossi.