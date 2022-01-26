Milan, contacts initiated for Thiaw: Schalke does not give up

Contacts started for Schalke 04’s central class 2001, but the first proposal was not successful

While Juventus buys Vlahovic, Inter closes for Gosens and Atalanta formalizes Boga, Milan takes Lazetic and continues to look for the defender to shore up the department. The hypothesis has been discarded Botman (possible new attempt in the summer) and the Diallo and Bailly slopes set aside, the name that has shot up in pole position in the last hours is that of Malick Thiaw, power plant class 2001 owned by Schalke 04. The Rossoneri have started contacts with the German club which, according to Bild, they already have rejected one first proposed by 6.5 million more bonuses.

German, but with Finnish citizenship, Thiaw is a rocky central but with a certain tactical flexibility that in the Bundesliga has allowed him to play sometimes even in midfield without disfiguring (he has a decent right foot).

Growing up in Schalke’s youth sector, where he arrived in 2015, he has already made 47 first-team appearances in his career and is part of the German Under-21 tour, with which he made his debut on 2 September.

A young, flexible profile (if necessary he can also play as a right-back), which fits perfectly within the parameters of the Elliott Management project and which in this Milan could only grow. Complicating the deal is competition from Liverpool, but Maldini and Massara after Lazetic have decided to focus on another millennial and study the details of the operation: Thiaw could arrive at Milanello on loan or with the right of redemption, but the agreement with Schalke 04 is still to be defined.

The German rocker is in fact in the plans of the Gelsenkirchen club that it is unlikely that he will start at a bargain price. As reported by Bild, the company could only sell in the face of an offer close to 10 million euros. Liverpool are also at the window to study the coup.

