Milan, controversial banner and boos to Kessie: unleashed fans

Contested at the reading of the formations and entering the field in the second half. The Rossoneri curve protests with the words: “Those who love Milan can prove it with facts, best regards to those who are dissatisfied”

A feeling that had been brewing for some time, since the autumn, but that until now the fans had managed to keep at bay. To leave closed in a drawer. The renewal of Hernandez, who galvanized the Rossoneri world, however, opened that drawer wide open. With all that that goes with it for Franck Kessie. That is, whistles – and not a few – at the reading of the formations when the speaker called his name and other whistles – this time a real roar – when Pioli fielded him in the second half.

Point of no return – It was the fully conscious crossing by the Rossoneri of a border that until now everyone had preferred not to cross. San Siro had always behaved in an absolutely correct way towards him, even if over the months the mood and disposition of the fans towards him was very clear. But whistles on the web are one thing, another live when you have the ball at your feet. A point of no return would be said, were it not for the fact that in the case of the (non) contractual renewal of the Ivorian, that point has long since been surpassed.

Common good – An eloquent banner displayed during the match in the South curve was also driving the AC Milan Meazza’s clear stance. Then, chorus for Hernandez. A banner that generated the applause of the stadium and, consequently, an unfriendly environment towards Kessie, initially left on the bench by Pioli and then sent to the field in the second half on the trocar instead of Diaz. It has an effect because everything could be thought of except that it would end like this. Or, at the very least, it would have been preferable that no sensational positions have taken place in a season where all the players are precious and where the common good – with a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia to pursue – is an essential goal to reach the goals.

Boomerang – Only four days ago Franck scored in the Italian Cup at Lazio and exulted in his own way – military salute – under the South. Then, Theo’s renewal, the banner – absolutely legitimate – of the curve and a situation that precipitated in just one afternoon. Among the recipients of the message there is therefore also Romagnoli, the other Rossoneri who is expiring his contract and at the moment too far from reaching an agreement, but Kessie is the symbol of this situation and because the fans consider the 8 million out of the market. of engagement required and both because – above all, because – Franck had sent messages of unconditional love to the club during the Olympics with the now well-known interview in our newspaper. A boomerang that came back hitting him in the face. At the end of the race Tonali answered those who asked him if he would like the renewals of Kessie and Romagnoli: “Yes, because I have known Franck and Alessio for a long time. Even today we have shown, in a day with not so many difficulties, that we all want each other. well”. While Pioli does not hide his disappointment: “I heard the whistles and I don’t think it’s the right thing because we need everyone. The past teaches us that it is the attitudes and behaviors of the players that make the difference. To me, when I train , it doesn’t matter if one has renewed or expires “.

