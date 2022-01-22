Milan could make a capital gain immediately

News arrives on the formula that should bring Pietro Pellegri on loan to Turin. Updates from Corriere Granata …

It now seems like a bargain in the pipeline! Pietro Pellegri will be moving to shortly Turin, where the technician Ivan Juric – who has already coached him at Genoa – he asked him in a loud voice to Urban Cairo. The Milan, according to forecasts, he will give his young forward on loan.

A choice on which Paolo Maldini And Frederic Massara they have been thinking for some time. Pellegri certainly boasts a lot of quality, and its potential is still to be developed. Unfortunately, as is well known, injuries have markedly tarnished his promising career.

Before Monk, club of Ligue 1 who took it from the Genoa just 17 years, and now, again, at Milan. Pietro played only one game as a starter for the Rossoneri, and in that very appearance it took just over 15 minutes to leave the pitch in pain.

Now, the attacker has been stuck in the pits for a while. He has started doing custom workouts, but the actual recovery time is still unclear. Here the Milan management took some time to reflect on the future of the young man, who is currently on loan to Devil from Monaco.

We recall that Pellegri was withdrawn from the French club on an expensive loan (about 500 thousand euros) with the obligation to redeem under certain conditions. The ransom was set at 6 million euros, but now Maldini and Massara are at work to lower the figure to 4 million. Pellegri has played too little and never convincingly. Monaco can only accept the Rossoneri’s counter offer.

Milan’s idea is to redeem him and turn him on loan to Turin. An idea that is already a negotiation. The formula has been spread that Pellegri will soon be a grenade.

Read also:

Milan, Pellegri sale on loan: there is no counter-redemption

The Courier Grenade reported that Milan will sell Pellegri to Torino on loan with right of redemption. A relevant fact is that the AC Milan club has not included any clause for the counter-redemption. But still the formula can generate one capital gain, albeit minimal, for the Milan coffers.

The ransom, according to the same source, was set at 6-6.5 million euros. This is why the AC Milan club is pushing hard to get a discount from Monaco. There is the will to generate at least a small capital gain. In short, Maldini and Massara, unlike players like Pobega And Colombo, did not pose a great obstacle to Pellegri’s future and to Turin’s intentions.

If the grenades want to keep it for next season, buying it outright, they can do it safely. A move that could suggest some possible strategy to get to the defender Gleison Bremer in summer.