Milan, De Corato does not reapply after 36 years: “I give Bernardo three tips”

By Nicolò Rubeis

MILAN – From the years of rampant socialism in Milan to drink to the dark days of Tangentopoli up to the Via Palestro massacre. And again the indelible visits to Palazzo Marino by Vladimir Putin and his ‘red telephone’, by George Clooney, Michael Schumacher and the mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, the man of ‘zero tolerance’. In an interview granted to Dire, the municipal councilor of the Brothers of Italy Riccardo De Corato retraces his 36 years spent uninterruptedly at Palazzo Marino. The dean of the center-right has already announced that will not be re-nominated, even if it will still give a hand to the candidate Luca Bernardo. Joined the Municipality in 1985 with the Italian Social Movement, De Corato was deputy mayor ‘sheriff’ from 1997 to 2011, first in the two councils of Gabriele Albertini and then in that of Letizia Moratti.

“I arrived at Palazzo Marino with the elections in May – the FdI exponent begins to tell – the mayor was still elected by the city council“. It was in fact epochs of majorities that appointed the first citizen and the junta. “The council was convened around early August – he recalls – it took three months to re-elect Carlo Tognoli (the socialist mayor who passed away last March, ed). His deputy was Elio Quercioli ”. At Palazzo Marino, looking from the mayor’s post, the right sat on his left and vice versa. And it is still like this: “They were sitting very hot – recalls De Corato – as Msi we were out of any kind of agreement. Ours was a tough opposition, as we still do now ”.

The Tognoli junta was made up of the Socialist Party, the Christian Democrats, the Republicans, the Social Democrats and the Liberals. “I must say that Tognoli was not a biased mayor as could be expected from center-left exponents. Same goes for his deputy ”, acknowledges De Corato. Even if “it was immediately clear that there was a transversal agreement. Within the DC, the opposition was only made by Massimo De Carolis (from the rightmost fringe of the ‘white whale’, he was kidnapped by the red brigades and gambled in 1975, ed). He was the one mostly deployed against the Tognoli junta ”.

Together with De Corato, in the MSI, there were the famous ‘black baron’ Tomaso Staiti of Cuddia, the lawyer Carlo Amedeo Gamba and Alfredo Mantica. “Our opposition was without discounts even if Tognoli tried to involve us. Mantica, for example, chaired the commission on computerization ”. In those years there was someone else who was starting to take his first steps in the Municipality, Basilio Rizzo, the last bastion of the Milanese radical left. He too, after 38 years at Palazzo Marino, has made it known that he will not re-nominate, leaving the baton to the architect Gabriele Mariani, candidate to the municipal with the team ‘Milano in Comune’. “He wasn’t very hot, but he was leading a lot of battles from the left. I remember a burning classroom session. There had been some signs of bribes and Rizzo made a very harsh intervention against the center-left junta. In short, he was not someone who sent them to say “. In Milan “the left ruled from the time of the medical mayor Pietro Bucalossi – continues De Corato – at the time they were also very influential in society as well as in the classroom”.

After the rampant 80s, the hurricane was about to arrive that definitively overwhelmed the First Republic, changing the history of our country forever, Tangentopoli. “You could see that something was happening, you could see it. A municipal councilor of the majority pointed out to me those who were on the payroll of this or that – the current Lombard Security Councilor goes on – you knew everything, it was a story that lived in that classroom. It didn’t take a degree to understand certain things“. In this context, De Corato continues, “I began to make exhibits on the Piccolo Teatro which was then the subject of arrests and investigations. I was in the public prosecutor’s office several times in those years, there were magistrates like Ferdinando Pomarici (the prosecutor ‘with the gun’ as they said at the time, ed) and Francesco Di Maggio “.

And then it came the fateful February 17, 1992, the day of Mario Chiesa’s arrest, former Milanese councilor for public works in 1980 and school building in 1985, and president of the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. “But there was no wonder – explains De Corato – with the arrests we understood that something was ending. From there it became an indescribable thing. From the left they said that I knew the magistrate Antonio Di Pietro but I have never seen him, except in ’93 when I went to the public prosecutor’s office to present a complaint ”.

Many “understood that their turn was approaching. There was a terrible showdown climate. Suffice it to say that in the courtroom we made an appeal in the morning and another after lunch to see who was left out of arrests and roundups ”, recalls De Corato. A season “which fortunately is over” and which forever marked the history of Milan and Italy: “Both I and Rizzo, together with others, we were the authors of a collection of signatures to ask for the dissolution of the municipal council. That way we couldn’t go on ”.

Something ended, something else was born. A well-known entrepreneur active in construction and telecommunications was juggling on the scene, Silvio Berlusconi. “The signs for something new were all there. When Berlusconi arrived, part of the DC had melted and the PSI was disappearing from politics. In Rome they had thrown coins at Bettino Craxi. Even the republicans were affected ”. In that climate of “party melting” Forza Italia was born. He felt he was coming a party that collected all that remained of the center“.

Loading... Advertisements

But there were also others who were interested in politics, they initially called them ‘the barbarians’. So it was that, led by a young Umberto Bossi, the League also arrived. The results, especially in Milan, were immediately excellent. The ‘burgomaster’ Marco Formentini, as he was nicknamed, the Northern League mayor who died last January, entered Palazzo Marino with an absolute majority, as large as ever in Milan, taking over from the last socialist first citizen designated by Craxi, Giampiero Borghini.

And with him a young man made his debut among the benches of the Municipality Matteo Salvini: “I remember that, except for someone, there was a part of the Carroccio councilors who were afraid. The arrests weren’t over …“, Says De Corato. The power of attorney continued with the notices of guarantee at least until 1996-1997. “Signing a resolution in that period could end well but also badly – continues the FdI exponent – there was always the fear of carrying out acts that stank of bribes”. And in any case “a good portion of the League’s councilors were not prepared to govern a city like Milan“, Marks the dean of the municipal councilors.

July 27, 1993 it’s another tragic day for the city: the massacre of via Palestro carried out by the Cosa Nostra, during which five people lost their lives. “I felt the explosion very well – recalls De Corato -. I lived in Viale Monza and we had the windows open. We heard a very loud roar and went straight there to see what had happened. Formentini had also just arrived, a terrible scene ”.

In his long political career, De Corato has seen practically all colors. “One of the visits I remember most was that of Carlo Azeglio Ciampi when he came to La Scala as President of the Republic during the Albertini era. They attacked us from the left with exposures in the prosecutor’s office ”, the opposition“ massacred us. Milly Moratti (relative of Letizia, current Lombard vice president, ed) even came to doubt that I had taken the doors of the Scala home with me ”. The temple of the Milanese opera was reopened in 2004, after the firefighters had prohibited access to the public in 2001, the building was so out of the ordinary. “We arranged the stage of the Scala with a movable one. When Ciampi came he understood that we were respecting the times. Then in those years we built the largest theater in the suburbs with 2,400 seats, that of the Arcimboldi (born on the initiative of the Municipality and Pirelli, ed). Something that no mayor had ever done in Milan ”.

But De Corato at Palazzo Marino also saw George Clooney, or Michael Schumacher. “I who was the deputy mayor sheriff will always carry in my heart the visit to New York to Rudy Giuliani, who then returned to Milan “. That is, the mayor of ‘zero tolerance’, the relentless fight against illegality, “The same one that I was applying too. But he had a city of 10 million with 40,000 law enforcement officers (laughs, ed). Here in the Region I still have his photo at La Scala on my desk after Albertini and I received it ”.

Another unforgettable day “was when Rania came, the queen of Jordan. It is one thing to see her on TV – smiles De Corato – another is to do it live ”. On 6 June 2000 he arrived in Milan Vladimir Putin. “He had the famous one with him red phone, what you see in the movies. Seeing him live wasn’t anything for nothing, it made an impression “. After having welcomed him in Palazzo Marino “we saw that the telephone was manned by four armed men. That scene caused me some concern. It seemed like the phone of our life ”.

De Corato was deputy mayor in various councils: “With Albertini there were some qualities, with Moratti there were others”. With the first, explains the exponent of the Brothers of Italy, “our political-administrative line was very clear, we did things almost in default”. Then, “every now and then Albertini needed to pull out the famous resignation letter because there was someone among the directors who did not interpret the program well. He took it with him and pulled it out whenever it was necessary ”.

A journey backwards, which could not fail to end with the present. To the pediatrician Luca Bernardo, candidate of the center-right in Milan, De Corato offers some advice: “Remind Sala of three things. One: the center-right in Milan gave three purifiers. We polluted the Lambro, the Po and the Adriatic. We were fined by the European Union and the center left had done nothing. Two: we have redeveloped the Scala and made it accessible, we had the ‘niet’ of the brigade who had sealed it. We gave him a new life on time and at the expected cost And three: remember that we did City Life and the skylife of Porta Garibaldi. We had the vertical forest built where previously there were equestrian circuses and merry-go-rounds. Skyscrapers that everyone can see and photograph. To remember Sala, what will the Milanese of the future have to see? ”, Concludes De Corato.