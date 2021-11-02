“Milan deserved, but Roma were penalized”

The general manager of Roma, Tiago Pinto, gave a long interview to the microphones of Sky Sport following the controversy that arose during the match against Milan. These are his statements:

“First of all I want to say that I don’t like to talk after matches because I’m always nervous, very tense, mainly in balanced matches like yesterday’s. I think it’s a topic that requires serenity and today we are all more focused on this analysis. I also want to say that Milan played a great game and that maybe they deserved the victory. All I want to say about referees is not to hide what may be the weaknesses of Rome: we are professionals and we want to improve. We do this internal reflection every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday, what happened in these eleven matches, because the refereeing criteria are so different, so opposite, that maybe I can’t understand what we need to talk about with the coach and the players, because the same situations they have totally opposite criteria “.

“I don’t want to make a list that is too annoying, in football there are many subjective things, but there are four or five examples that are very clear and that must worry us. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, miss the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and have never seen the same judgment. In the derby we had a penalty against Zaniolo which is also a consequence of the 2-0 and in that moment they explained that the Var cannot call and that they can only do so if there is certainty of a mistake that has been made. In yesterday’s match against Milan it is clear that the penalty on Zlatan is not there, there is no foul , Ibanez touches the ball, the Var has called the referee to see this situation because there is a clear error and unfortunately again against Roma the referee made the same choice. Then in the last minutes of the match there is it is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact by Kjaer that perhaps was ignored first a and for this reason the Var did not call the referee, but if we think that two weeks ago in an Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact for a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking about a ‘ another time of opposite criteria where Rome feels damaged. Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the time to the Var to get a fair judgment. Unfortunately, the only time a referee did not give the right time to see the situation was a goal taken away from Abraham in Turin. I don’t want to talk about too many situations but I think these four are clear, where the criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged. “

“As I said, I believe that Milan played a great match, but I also believe that in all these matches Roma have been well and that they have been at the level of Juve, Napoli and maybe even Milan. Another time : I don’t want to hide Roma’s weaknesses or the work we have to do. I believe that people know that in the culture of this club there is no room to hide what we have to do. And all Roma fans can have security that we work to improve every day. I believe that we will improve, because Mourinho has been here for three / four months and it is a process that takes time, I am sure we will improve. But we are all professionals and we cannot hide two very important things: I see many Sky broadcasts where people with more credibility than me, like Fabio Capello and many others, talked about these refereeing criteria in comparison with other leagues and with the Champions League. quality, quality coaches, the national team that is European champion, and then no one understands the refereeing criteria. But I cannot hide the fact that in these eleven matches there have been situations in which Roma have clearly been damaged. Since we are all professionals, and since we have to improve and take responsibility for what we do, it is also time to say enough. Roma and all its professionals and all its fans also deserve respect. But I want to repeat it once again: we don’t want to hide our shortcomings and what we need to improve. But it is time that all together, because it is not just a problem of Roma, we can have a professional reflection on these refereeing criteria, because otherwise we will lose credibility “.