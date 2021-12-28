Milan, Diallo overtakes Botman: contacts with PSG, possible outright purchase

A power plant for Pioli. Simon Kjaer’s injury has opened a large gap in the back section of Milan, forcing the Rossoneri managers to run for cover. In January, therefore, a defender will arrive, at costs and conditions yet to be verified. One thing is certain: Maldini and Massara are looking for an important profile, a player who can guarantee weight and substance right away.

Contacts initiated with the PSG

As reported by Tuttosport, between Botman and Bremer the name of Abdou Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain emerged, central by profession but able – if necessary – to act as a left-back. According to the indiscretion, AC Milan has already initiated contacts with Leonardo, offering him the possibility – contrary to other tracks probed with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption – of a definitive acquisition.

Lille does not open for Botman

At the moment the PSG requests are high, but Milan want to understand if the price can drop as the days go by. The Diallo track, again according to Tuttosport, is the hottest one: Lille’s doubts on the Botman front, in fact, would have pushed Maldini and Massara to accelerate on the Franco-Senegalese, who will have to leave for the Africa Cup.