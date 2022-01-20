Milan does not give up Botman: a new lunge is ready | First page

to reinforce their defensive department, hit hard by the serious injury that occurred aand from the recent meniscus surgery to which the other central holder was subjected,. Lille, through its president Olivier Letang, continues to declare the Dutch footballer non-transferable in this transfer window but, according to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com,And in the next few days a new proposal could be presented to bring down the wall of Les Dogues.

THE OPENING – The property of Milan, which also gave Maldini and Massara willingness to evaluate alternative hypotheses with the loan formula, he would prefer to make an investment for a player destined to be part of a future project and Botman – as well as Bremer, a deal feasible only in the summer – absolutely possesses these requirements. Newcastle have seen two offers of 35 and 40 million euros rejected, but behind Lille’s ‘no’ there is also the player’s lack of conviction to make a choice that is currently exclusively economic and with the risk of having to fight to maintain the English team in the current Premier League. A transfer to Italy and to a club like AC Milan would be different, which in recent years has started a gradual path of growth to return to the top of Serie A and to permanently attend the Champions League.

PLANS B – An operation that is not impossible but which remains complicated for January and which led Milan to identify plans B in time which, due to their technical characteristics, are the best match in the current game system of the Pioli team. Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham, Abdou Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain e Eric Bailly Manchester United are the players for whom the Rossoneri have taken information, requesting the loan to the respective clubs. A hypothesis currently discarded for the first two and more feasible for the Ivorian, who, however, is currently engaged in the African Cup and on which some doubts remain about the physical conditions. The hunt for Kjaer’s replacement is not over, Milan have not lost hope of reaching Botman.