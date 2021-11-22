Milan does not pay taxes for Covid: goldsmith entrepreneur acquitted

Crisis triggered by exogenous factors As he writes the Corriere della Sera, for the II Criminal Section of the Court it is in fact “proven that the contraction in turnover between 2012 and 2015, and the financial crisis which continued afterwards, were determined by external factors and absolutely unrelated to the choices of the entrepreneur”, which in the abstract, obviously, he could have made use of bank credit to pay the Revenue Agency, but clashing with the fact that “the banks had already significantly reduced the credit lines granted between 2012 and 2015, so it is likely to deduce the unavailability of the banks to grant further credit lines to the company “.

The woman tries everything but fails to stem the crisis The woman’s company was engaged in three areas: the production of zircons, the trading of precious gems and the production of its own brand of jewelry. With the first activity it had managed to acquire an important slice of the market, becoming the third largest producer in the world. But in 2012 until 2015 the crisis in the sector, due to competition with the Southeast Asian market, inflicts the first setback on it. The turnover is reduced by 50% and the entrepreneur is unable to pay the banks that had provided her with liquidity. It is therefore forced to lay off workers; she renounces her remuneration by placing them in the company like other contributions of personal resources, but this does not serve to stem the crisis and she is forced to lay off two thirds of the employees. Thus, in 2020, with the outbreak of the Covid emergency, the payment of the tax bill of over 440 thousand euros that he had made in installments in 2019 becomes unsustainable.

The judge’s verdict In light of all this, as the Corriere della Sera, “the accused cannot be reproached, since the conduct of omitted payment of taxes, albeit voluntarily feared, was ‘imposed’ on her by abnormal and exceptional circumstances, such as to make the lawful conduct subjectively unrecoverable”, and to “affect the guilt”. Which “therefore is considered non-existent due to the lack of the subjective element” of the crime.