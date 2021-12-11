Milan does not restart: only 1-1 in Udine. Ibra saves a point, but gives Inter and Napoli the chance to overtake | First page

The Milan he stops again and after the knockout of the Champions League he brakes again in the league and stops 1-1 at the Dacia Arena against Udinese which is worth the fourth game without a win in the last 6 where the two wins came only against Salernitana and Genoa. Cioffi, who took over from Gotti on the bench of the Friulians starts with a draw, but the goal of Beto in the opening, in reality, he held up to injury time when Ibrahimovic he saved a point in the semi-reverse but does not protect the Rossoneri’s leadership in the standings that tomorrow could even find themselves in third place given that both Napoli and Inter have the chance to overtake.

The efforts of Champions are felt even more than the disappointment at the beginning of the match with Udinese who press high and often force the Milan players to make mistakes. And so it is Deulofeu to be immediately face to face with Maignan, good at stopping his close touch. An alarm bell that turns into a desperate cry on the 17th with an error along the Bennacer-Bakayoko axis that favors Beto’s counter foot who, only in front of Maignan, first gets the first shot parried (instead of serving Deulofeu who would have kicked into an empty net), but then he is lucky to recover the rebound and shoot a missile at the goal for the 1-0.

Milan feel the blow and fail to bring serious dangers towards the goal defended by Silvestri and it is Maignan where to work overtime on Deulofeu. This time yes, Milan reacts and first forces Silvestri to save on the shot of Florenzi and then the goal is found, with Theo Hernandez, which, however, starts from an offside position rightly reported. At the end of the fraction it is Ibrahimovic who triggers the bank Brahim Diaz which, however, sends aside the possible 1-1.

Pioli in the second half changes a lot by sending on the field Messias for Krunic and removing the entire midline with the entry of Kessie And Tonali. The changes help in the ball, but Udinese manages to close well and start off on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz he devours himself with his left foot after having strayed from the edge, the equal goal and also Ibrahimovic shortly after he touches the far post with his head. The Friulians hold up a blow and restart, still with Beto, are even close to doubling.

The final forcing however is worthy of the name and if before Zeegelaar performs a miracle on Messias, his teammates accomplish the disaster by leaving a loose ball in a small area on which Ibrahimovic sling, controls and in a semi-reverse bags for the 1-1. All finished? Far from it because Udinese immediately touches 2-1 and it is Kessie to put the back of his head on Jajalo’s shot. Success he loses his head and is sent off, but there is no more time and Cioffi at the first on the Juventus bench stops the leaders and collects a golden point. Instead, Pioli’s Milan stops again and leaves the field to Naples and Inter who can overtake him in the standings tomorrow.