Milan-Faivre, other contacts and a new formula appears: figures and details | First page

The final word has not yet been written between Faivre and Milan. Brest’s talent had been one step away from wearing the Rossoneri shirt last season and has never stopped dreaming of a transfer to Stefano Pioli’s court. All the more so after an excellent first half of the season in Ligue 1 with 7 goals and 5 assists in 18 games. Romain feels ready for the big leap, he has reached a footballing maturity that is not afraid to face a professional challenge as fascinating as it is demanding. And Milan are convinced that the qualities of the 98 ‘class would be enhanced in the idea of ​​football proposed by the Emilian coach in the last two years. Faivre is mainly at ease as an attacking midfielder, but he can easily play the winger with technical quality and great dynamism.

NEW CONTACTS – In the last few days, Massara has returned to speak with the agents of Faivre who also have Diallo from PSG as their proxy, another goal of Milan to strengthen the defense. The idea that is gaining ground is that of block the player as early as January and then conclude the operation only starting next summer. The Brest has already entered the order of ideas of having to deprive themselves of Faivre in the short term and has made the price: 15 million euros. Important news are expected in the next few days, Romain crosses his fingers and hopes to fulfill his dream of wearing the Rossoneri club jersey.