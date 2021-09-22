Milan fashion week: the hits and the most fashionable footballers PHOTOS, Al Bano and Sgarbi insulted in Verona VIDEO | First page

“Summer is ending“Righeira sing in the adapted piece in”One day suddenly“by the Napoli fans, who are enjoying Spalletti’s fourth start, still full marks. The beginning of autumn coincides with the fashion week in fashion capitals such as Milan and Paris, where designers from all over the world present their new creations.

For the occasion, Spotify revealed the data on the songs most listened to by fashion-loving users: “Dior” by Pop Smoke was the most listened hit in the world in the last year in front of “Chanel” by Frank Ocean, “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars, “Christian Dior” by Jhay Cortez, “Tout en Gucci “by Ninho,” Gucci Gang “by Lil Pump,” Fendi “by Rakhim and” Gucci Flip Flops “by Bhad Bhabie feat. Lil Yachty. Britney Spears was the most added artist with the track “Gimme More”, followed by “Flashing Lights” by Kanye West and Dwele, “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, “WAP” by Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion and “Boss Bitch “by Doja Cat. Gucci is the most mentioned designer in songs ahead of Dior, Chanel, Prada and Versace.



In Italy one of the most fashionable singers is Elodie: on Friday she will release her new single “Vertigine”, which anticipates the expected release in the coming months of the new album, where there will be collaborations with Elisa, Mahmood, Marracash, Dardust, Tropico, Federica Abbate and Marz. The text is written by Elisa Toffoli, Davide Petrella, Federica Abbate and Dario Faini (aka Dardust), who also oversaw its production.

Over the years, too the world of football is updating to modern times and several players are paying more and more attention to the look (PHOTO IN THE GALLERY). Causing the sarcasm of the boomers and the admiration of generation Z. A generational clash also highlighted by the latest events at the Verona Arena. Where last Friday and Saturday there was theAperol with Heroes, a festival dedicated to respect for diversity in an open and supportive society. On stage they took turns Achille Lauro, Aries, Elodie, Gazzelle, The Representative of Lista, Madame, Massimo Pericolo, the Negramaro, Sangiovanni, Mahmood, Carmen Consoli and Emma Marrone. The latter three also participated in “Travel invitation“, a tribute to Franco Battiato. Last night there was an off-program: they were in the audience Al Bano and Vittorio Sgarbi. Invited to take the stage, they were forced to leave the scene early due to the boos and insults received from the audience. Their response was gentlemen.

