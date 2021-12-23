Milan, Florenzi goals. A joy to Fanta, but not for him: “I scored against”
Think of all the times when, in front of the TV after a goal by a player not so inclined to +3, you exclaimed “Against me it had to be unlocked“Well, unfortunate yes, but now imagine being that player who finally unlocks and says score the first goal of the championship against himself in Fantasy Football.
It is the very nice story of Alessandro Florenzi who yesterday scored his first goal for AC Milan this Serie A season. The former Roma, on the Calciatori Brutti Instagram page, commented on a post exclaiming: “Semi-sad short story: I scored against Fanta”. All accompanied of course by laughter and smiley faces, also because first there is certainly the joy of victory and of the goal found.
Fantasy football: Florenzi’s numbers
However, Florenzi, the author of his first goal this season, did not go very well at Fantasy Football. An important goal for many fantasy coaches that also improves the average rating and the general fantasy of the boy. In 12 games 1 goal scored and 1 yellow card: in total an average-rating of 6.05 and a fantasy average of 6.27. Numbers that are not at all negative for a defender who is not paid a lot and who in any case can boast of having played 7 times as a starter and having reached the sufficiency 8 times out of 12 (only four 5.5s for him). An overall positive return that can obviously improve with other bonuses, perhaps this time, however, not against itself.