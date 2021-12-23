Milan, Florenzi goals. A joy to Fanta, but not for him: “I scored against”

Think of all the times when, in front of the TV after a goal by a player not so inclined to +3, you exclaimed “Against me it had to be unlocked“Well, unfortunate yes, but now imagine being that player who finally unlocks and says score the first goal of the championship against himself in Fantasy Football.

It is the very nice story of Alessandro Florenzi who yesterday scored his first goal for AC Milan this Serie A season. The former Roma, on the Calciatori Brutti Instagram page, commented on a post exclaiming: “Semi-sad short story: I scored against Fanta”. All accompanied of course by laughter and smiley faces, also because first there is certainly the joy of victory and of the goal found.