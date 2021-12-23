Sports

Milan, Florenzi goals. A joy to Fanta, but not for him: “I scored against”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Think of all the times when, in front of the TV after a goal by a player not so inclined to +3, you exclaimed “Against me it had to be unlocked“Well, unfortunate yes, but now imagine being that player who finally unlocks and says score the first goal of the championship against himself in Fantasy Football.

It is the very nice story of Alessandro Florenzi who yesterday scored his first goal for AC Milan this Serie A season. The former Roma, on the Calciatori Brutti Instagram page, commented on a post exclaiming: “Semi-sad short story: I scored against Fanta”. All accompanied of course by laughter and smiley faces, also because first there is certainly the joy of victory and of the goal found.

Fantasy football: Florenzi’s numbers

However, Florenzi, the author of his first goal this season, did not go very well at Fantasy Football. An important goal for many fantasy coaches that also improves the average rating and the general fantasy of the boy. In 12 games 1 goal scored and 1 yellow card: in total an average-rating of 6.05 and a fantasy average of 6.27. Numbers that are not at all negative for a defender who is not paid a lot and who in any case can boast of having played 7 times as a starter and having reached the sufficiency 8 times out of 12 (only four 5.5s for him). An overall positive return that can obviously improve with other bonuses, perhaps this time, however, not against itself.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato Milan – He was signing for Barcelona, ​​Milan took him for January!

November 19, 2021

Juve, the prosecutors are no longer looking for the “Carta Ronaldo”

2 weeks ago

National team-up: Pobega news, Tonali, Immobile and Belotti are back

November 5, 2021

Moviola Venice-Rome, Aureliano is a disaster: because it was not a penalty

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button