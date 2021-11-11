Milan follows him and he shines: Kvaratskhelia’s brace knocks Sweden out

The 2001 talent has been on the Rossoneri’s radar for months. Star of Rubin Kazan, has long been waiting for a call from a big player in Europe

At just 20, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has now become Georgia’s technical leader. In every stop for the national teams, the talent born in 2001 – in which, for some time, Milan has been strongly interested – takes the stage, waiting for the call of a big player in Europe. Tonight Rubin Kazan’s winger with a brace dismissed Sweden, giving Spain the chance to overtake them and take first place in Group B to qualify for the next World Cup. His Georgia cannot even aspire to the playoffs, but in the decisive match he shone and put a spoke in the wheel for the Swedes.

The goals – Kvaratskhelia, left-handed but practically ambidextrous, started off wide left in attack as usual also does with Rubin. The first goal, however, is more from a consummate penalty area attacker than from outside: scrum in the area after a free-kick, he is the first to arrive on Olsen’s rebound and to put in from a few steps. In the second, however, his ability and the nose for a goal to exploit the spaces: he parades to the Swedish defense and is served in depth, he presents himself in front of Olsen and stabs him with his left-handed. Kvaratskhelia has only scored once in the league with Rubin at the moment, but with this brace he will – inevitably – be talked about. And Milan remains to watch carefully.

The character – Kvicha’s rise begins at home with Dinamo Tbilisi, just like the former Rossonero Kaladze, with whom he seems to have already spoken to find out more about the Milan world. Rubin takes him in summer 2019, after seeing him up close one year in Russia when he was on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow. Since then, his turnover in the Russian league has been 8 goals, 7 assists and many eye-rubbing plays. Kvaratskhelia is 1.83 meters tall but is a fast and electric winger, who starts from the left and who likes to aim at the direct opponent and try to dribble. In the last championship he recorded 3.5 per game (SofaScore figure). Nice to look at, yes, but also effective. As he demonstrates with Georgia, he also understands when the time is right to aim for the goal and strike. He is a very believer, in fact in his biography on Instagram it says “You must always believe in God”. And he has a boundless passion for football, those who know him tell him like the kid who still goes to bed and keeps the ball close to him.

Europe follows him – Named best youngster in the Russian league for two consecutive seasons, he has a contract expiring in 2024 and a valuation of around 20 million euros. AC Milan would have identified him as an ideal reinforcement for Pioli’s sides, given that he plays with ease both on the left and on the right. However, many other top European clubs are also monitoring him and will try to catch him in the future. For the moment Kvicha continues to enchant with his Georgia and with Rubin, waiting for the right call, perhaps from an Italian prefix.

