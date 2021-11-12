Milan follows him, Kvaratskhelia makes the phenomenon under the eyes of Ibrahimovic | First page

The Georgian phenomenon strikes again, this time under the eyes of His Majesty Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Khvicha KvaratskheliaHas sent Sweden captained since to Hell Milan champion, in the decisive qualifying challenge for the World Cup in Qatar for the Scandinavians, who after the 2-0 defeat of Batumi now seriously risk having to go through the play-offs, to grab next winter’s world championship, barring a sensational victory on Sunday evening in Seville against Spain.

THE DOUBLE WIN OF 2001 IN FRONT OF IBRA – “Guilt” of the 2001 class of Rubin Kazan, author of a sumptuous game crowned by a splendid shotgun that annihilated Andersson’s selection, between 61 ‘and 77’: 16 minutes of fire for the exterior with a playmaker’s license, tightrope walker and goalscorer. The talentino 20enhe he made up the perfect joke, in front of the AC Milan champion.

THE CHARACTERISTICS AND DIFFICULTIES IN THE RUBIN – Raised in the youth sector of Dinamo Tbilisi, left footed fairy, loves to start wide to the left in attack to concentrate, but also scores as a striker in the penalty area, as evidenced by the first goal in the scrum, and is skilled in finding the right spaces; seeing the second net is believing, with the deep cut of a consummate band performer. It hadn’t been a phenomenal season in the Russian league so far, with only one goal scored so far, but the two goals that have “punished” Ibra certainly cause a sensation.

THE KALADZE ‘CARD’, THE PRICE AND THE PASSPORT OBSTACLE – The father had confessed in late May his desire to leave and some voices in Georgia also spoke of an intervention by the ex Devil Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi, to facilitate the negotiation: Kvaratskhelia has been around for some time in the notebook of the Rossoneri scouts, but the request from 18-20 million euros and the non-EU passport they had cooled the deal.

OTHER INTERESTED CLUBS – Also really liked the Tottenham, which in the meantime has changed its technical guide, as well as a Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach: Maldini and Massara continue to monitor the situation. And maybe from today also Ibra …

