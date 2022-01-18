Milan, from Kalulu to Kessie, the referee mistakes in the finals that torment the fans

From the goal annulled by the Ivorian midfielder against Napoli, to the touch of the hand whistled by the defender: all the decisions of the referees who have disadvantaged Milan this season. And it always happens at San Siro

Messias’s incredulous face will remain the emblem of the Rossoneri evening for a while, like Rebic’s ironic smile that holds the referee Serra’s face in his hands. “Shameful mistake”, “Third Category stuff”, “indecent referee” and so on. Just take a ride on social media to understand the mood of the Milan fans, who were defeated 1-2 at home by Spezia at the last minute after a goal canceled for a previous foul on the Croatian winger. The referee Serra and The Hague apologized, the upper echelons of the club did not reply, while Pioli, with his usual refinement, limited himself to saying that “the referee admitted the serious mistake committed”.

KESSIE – Not the first of the season against the Rossoneri. Let’s see them all, starting with the most contested. Milan-Napoli 0-1, 19 December 2021, Elmas’ goal at San Siro and Italian victory. The key episode of the match takes place at minute 44 of the second half. Ballo-Touré crosses from the left, Giroud heads the ball into the area, then the ball returns to the ground and is deflected towards Castillejo by a Lobotka-Kalulu contact. The Spaniard receives a slip from Ghoulam and the ball moves towards Kessie, who kicks in the goal and scores. Massa concedes the goal, but Di Paolo calls him to the monitor: Giroud’s clear offside, but the Frenchman is on the ground and does not participate in the action. The movement does not seem to oppose that of Juan Jesus. The referee cancels, however, and Milan loses a point for the championship race. Like yesterday.

THE OTHERS – Among the dubious decisions, but not irrelevant to the result, also a couple of decisions arrived in the victories against Atalanta and Verona. The first for a foul by Zapata against Messias before Pasalic’s goal with an empty net. Referee Di Bello should have whistled a free kick in favor of the Rossoneri. The second, however, for the Romagnoli-Kalinic contact in the penalty area. The referee Prontera whistles the penalty, but in reality it is the Croatian striker who hits the defender, putting his leg in front of him. AC Milan still wins 3-2. Finally, the two decisive mistakes that occurred in the Champions League group were also contested. Against Atletico, at San Siro, the Rossoneri lose a point due to a hand ball by Kalulu in a contrast with Lemar, but the still image makes it clear that it is the “colchonero” winger who first hits her with his hand . At do Dragao, however, a foul by Taremi on Bennacer was not whistled in the 65th minute, before the decisive goal by Luis Diaz. There too, various controversies.

January 18, 2022 (change January 18, 2022 | 11:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link