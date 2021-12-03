Milan, from the Bremer dream to the return of Caldara: all the names to replace Kjaer | First page

Bad news for Milan, Simon Kjaer he will be out for six months: “He underwent arthroscopy of the left knee for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the re-insertion of the medial collateral ligament”, reads an official note from the club after the surgery to which the Rossoneri central underwent. Long, serious injury. Which could lead Maldini and Massara to revise their plans for the January market, as he also made it clear Stefano Pioli at the conference: “We may need a new team. But we don’t want to take just to take, but to improve the team.”

THE NAMES – Message received from the managers, who have already started looking for an extra power plant to replace Kjaer. At the moment, the idea is to support Romagnoli with Tomori, to then understand what will happen with the captain’s contract. The big dream remains Bremer of Turin, for which, however, there is a lot of competition – the player also likes Inter – and it is a complicated track despite being due to expire in 2023. Other profiles that Milan like are those of Benoit Badiashile, class 2001 of Monaco, Facundo Medina del Lens (class of ’99) e Caleb Okoli, class of 2001 owned by Atalanta and on loan to the Cremonese on which the eyes are focused especially for the future.

RETURN HYPOTHESIS – Among the hypotheses to reinforce the defense there is also that of returning to the Rossoneri Mattia Caldara, in the summer shot on loan to Venice where, however, he is very comfortable and would like to close the season. In recent years, the class of ’94 has often been held back by physical problems and has never managed to express itself at high levels, with Zanetti he is finding some continuity and last month he also scored decisive goals and assists in the victory against Roma. The Rossoneri observe and study from afar, evaluate Caldara and other young players to replace Kjaer with an eye also projected towards the future. Milan is looking for a new central, Maldini and Massara are already at work.