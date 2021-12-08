Milan, from Uefa a minimum of 45 million: here is the treasure for the market | News

After the elimination, the Rossoneri console themselves with the proceeds from the Champions League: hunting for Kjaer’s replacement

The Milan he licks his wounds for the premature farewell to the Champions League and to Europe and can begin to count the proceeds deriving from the European journey. According to the calculations of Calcio e Finanza, the Rossoneri are guaranteed by Uefa a minimum of 45.17 million euros, a figure destined to rise if the other Italians do not reach the bottom of the competition. A nice little treasure to partially invest on the market for Kjaer’s replacement.

Il Diavolo was guaranteed 15.64 million from the participation bonus and 17.1 million euros for the historic / ten-year ranking. The first share of the market pool has also been defined (based on the position in Serie A in 2020/21), which brings 6 million euros to the Rossoneri’s coffers. The second share of the market pool, on the other hand, can only be estimated, because it depends on the placement of the other Italians: the less the way they go, the more the Rossoneri collect. Considering the worst scenario (two Italians in the final and the third in the semifinals), the minimum figure would be 2.7 million euros, a share that is undoubtedly destined to rise. The last item is the 3.73 million results bonus (without the share to be redistributed for the drawn match). With the qualification for the round of 16, the Milanese club would have guaranteed another 15 million euros.

Part of this treasure will be invested to give Pioli the replacement for Kjaer, who has been out all season. Several names in the notebooks of Maldini and Massara: from the Turinist Bremer to the Florentine Milenkovic, passing through the Lazio Luiz Felipe and the Colombian Everton Yerri Mina, up to two young promises: the 20 year old Benoit Badiashile of Monaco and the 19 year old Becir Omeragic of the Zurich.