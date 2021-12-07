Milan, Gazidis: “Everything is possible with unity and work. With Pioli the football I wanted” | News

“The new stadium is a fundamental step, only in this way can we remain at the top of football”

On the occasion of the feast of Sant’Ambrogio, Ivan Gazidis gave a long interview to the official website of the Milan. “We are first at the moment and we are growing – explained the Rossoneri CEO -. We are at the beginning of the journey, not at the end. “” There is great unity at the top of the club, from president Scaroni to Maldini, Massara and myself, always with Pioli – he added -. Players see this unity and understand the vision. Everything is possible when there is unity and work“.

Then some considerations on the importance of Stefano Pioli and on the path to return as protagonists in Serie A and in Europe. “He has the quality on the pitch to play the kind of football I wanted. Gazidis explained. Every player has a very important role in achieving our goals.” “I immediately saw the possibility of bringing Milan back to the top – he continued -. This is my dream: at the end of my life I would like to say that I had a small part in this great vision.” “I love Milan and there is a vision for the city similar to that for the club: a modern, inclusive city that looks ahead with courage,” he continued.

Forward with courage also on the stadium front. “Milan has an incredible history, but it is a city that looks ahead – explained the CEO of Milan -. I understand the doubts, because San Siro is a special place, but it is it is necessary to have courage“.” Every league in the world that has been successful has done so by building new stadiums, with an incredible and inclusive experience for the fans – he added -. Creating new stadiums is a fundamental step if we are to still be at the top of football in the world“.” When I arrived in Milan there were doubts that I understand, but over time I think the fans can see the vision we have for this club – he continued -. It is possible, with the values ​​of the club, to take this path. Courage is needed, but Milan have always had it. “

“I missed Milan a lot. It is a city with a strong heart. I felt this belonging during the period of the lockdown, I felt the strength of the city, the generosity of the people – continued the Rossoneri CEO -. In that period I perceived all of them. these qualities and I felt part of this city “. “Returning to San Siro was a truly unique, special moment – he concluded -. Not only in my professional career, but also in my life. I will never forget it”.