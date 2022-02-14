Milan, Gazidis: “New stadium needed. Project? Work in progress “

Ivan Gazidis, Milan CEO, spoke to ‘Forbes’ magazine. Here are his most important statements on the Rossoneri

Gazidis on the new stadium in Milan: «We know that this stadium is necessary for the club. This project must come true if the club is to have the future its fans want it to have. And I would say that the city of Milan wants its two clubs to have it. It is a transformation for the two football teams, Milan and Inter, on their journey to return to the top of European football. And it’s a transformation, actually, for Italian football because we’ve had a decade dominated by Juventus in its new stadium. This is a necessary step. If we don’t build stadiums in Italy, we know what the future will be. We know what we are leaving to our children. I think that Italian football is absolutely ready for a relaunch ».

Gazidis on the level of the Italian Serie A: «The reality is that the Premier League today is the Super League. The rest of Europe must find a way to stand up and compete on tiptoe with the Premier League. Similarly, I don’t think it’s healthy for Juventus to dominate Serie A for a decade or more, we’re seeing that trend in France, we’re seeing it in Germany too. It is not healthy for the competition ».

Gazidis on Theo Hernández: «Theo is a great example of someone we regard as a world-class talent that we have brought and helped develop with us. So he grew up with us ».

Gazidis on the project of a young Milan: «I would still say that we are a work in progress. We are still moving towards where we want to be. But we are clearly on the right track. And the basis of this are the young players who transform with Milan into world-class talents who then raise the level of the team, which then increases our revenues, which allows us to invest more in the team to be able to keep them. If all we do is look back on a glorious past, we will be left behind. It has already happened and it will not happen again. I am very optimistic about what we will do. And I am very confident that we will give something to the clubs, to the city and to the next generation that will make them feel proud to be Milanese ». Milan, via Kessié? The name of his replacement: the latest market news >>>

