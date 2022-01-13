Milan-Genoa, Maldini: “It is not said that someone has to arrive in defense”

Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri technical director, spoke to ‘Mediaset’ before Milan-Genoa, a match valid for the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia

Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri technical / sporting director, spoke to the microphones of ‘Mediaset‘ before Milan-Genoa, game valid for the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Here are his statements.

On Daniel and his debut with Genoa just like it happened to him: “The opportunity is to train with a great club like Milan and learn from the most experienced players. Then I didn’t remember this debut in the Italian Cup, we had played 4-5 games in a row. It’s something incredible and casual.”

On the reinforcement in defense: “Yes, I would say too many names, many are invented. We cannot deny everything, we do things with the lights off because it is our way of being. end of market “.

About Shevchenko: “He knew of the difficulties, I think. The choice was risky, not being inside I cannot comment on what you read in the newspapers. He is not happy, but it is normal. Whoever does this job does it with his heart, he puts everything into it. there are difficult moments, in this moment it is “.

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 20:55)

