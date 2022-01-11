Milan-Genoa, probable formations of the Italian Cup: possible turnover

The latest on the formations of Milan and Genoa, which on Thursday evening will face each other in the Coppa Italia match valid for the round of 16.

The 2022 of Milan got off to a great start. Two major victories against Rome And Venice in the league, which literally played the charge and warned their rivals about the Rossoneri’s abilities. But this week will trigger another commitment, to which the club particularly cares.

Thursday the Milan will face the round of 16 of Italian Cup. A competition that is sometimes snubbed, but which the Rossoneri would like to try to win. In fact, 19 years have passed since the last triumph in the national cup, even if in recent years the Devil has come close to triumph a couple of times.

In 2016 and 2018 AC Milan arrived in the final, however, defeated by Juventus on both occasions. This year the cup journey passes from Genoa, first direct opponent in a dry race. Thursday evening at San Siro it is not excluded that Stefano Pioli will use the turnover to rotate the choices in view of this midweek commitment.

A rookie at Milan: first absolute presence

Meanwhile, rumors concerning the probable formations of the cup challenge. Thursday mister Pegs it will probably leave some holders to rest. Even if the many absences, including injuries, Covid and the African Cup, will force some Rossoneri to work overtime.

There will still be a rookie in the house Milan: possible onset from 1 ′ minute for Antonio Mirante. The former Roma and Bologna goalkeeper, who came at zero cost as a third of the role, could have a chance against Genoa. Pioli esteems him for experience and professionalism, so he could leave Maignan to rest by making Mirante debut.

The other news will concern the Milan offensive department. He will be back from 1 minute Ante Rebic, who saw himself in good shape against Venice in last Sunday’s match. The Croatian will play wide on the left, while on the trocar he will perhaps find space Daniel Maldini, as an alternative to Brahim Diaz. The first striker role will be instead of Olivier Giroud, given the disqualification of Ibrahimovic.

This is probable formation of Milan: (4-2-3-1) Mirante; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, T. Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Messias, Maldini, Rebic; Giroud.

Genoa, Shevchenko already hanging by a thread

Bad time for the Genoa, bad for mister Shevchenko. The former AC Milan striker not only has contracted Covid, but is also in the balance after yet another knockout against Spezia in the league. Almost desperate situation in the standings for the Ligurians, who want to make a good impression at San Siro.

Sheva should therefore not make turnover, instead focusing on the most reliable players. Space for the duo Pandev-Destro to try to put Milan in difficulty. It will also be an opportunity to see on the pitch Silvan Hefti, promising Swiss full-back just arrived from Young Boys.

This is probable formation of Genoa: (3-5-2) Sirigu; Bani, Vanheudsen, Vasquez; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Pandev, Destro.