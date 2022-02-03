Milan, Giroud warns Inter and makes a revelation about Ibrahimovic

There are only two days left until the very delicate derby between Inter And Milanwhich risks losing the protagonist Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede, who scored many goals in the derby both with the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri shirts, is not yet at the top due to tendonitis and most likely will not be in the match. Eyes therefore on Olivier Giroudwho will steal the show from his teammate in attack.

Milan, Giroud warns Inter

L’Inter will have to be careful of Giroudwho played several derbies in his career especially in England with Arsenal And Chelsea: “I scored first against Tottenham and we won 1-0. The derbies are special matches that I hear a lot ”, confessed Giroud in the exclusive Q&A format of StarCasinò Sport, the Ac Milan Official Partner sports entertainment site.

Olivier Giroud is loaded for the match againstInter and the French striker wanted to send a message to his opponents and to the coach Stefano Pioli: “We believe in the Scudetto. If we win I think we will have the opportunity to fight to the end. The fans have seen my qualities so far, but I know I can do even more, the important thing is to feel good physically. Now I would like to play more, I want to score more and help the team “.

Milan, Giroud heart of the Rossoneri

Giroud he feels like a fan of his team: “The first sensations were of pride for having signed with the great Milanbecause I am a Rossoneri supporter and then because the French who played here were all strong, winning as much as Papin, one of my favorite players ”.

Milan, Giroud’s revelation about Ibrahimovic

As mentioned above, Giroud barring surprises it will take the place of Ibrahimovic against theInter. For the Frenchman, Ibra is a model to follow: “Idol? I don’t like this word, because my idol is Jesus Christ. I admired Shevchenko and Ibrahimovic, but I haven’t told Zlatan yet… At 20 he was already the top. I didn’t buy his shirt, but my friends gave it to me. I think I still have it, but this is a secret I haven’t revealed to Ibra yet. Maybe I’ll get it signed “.

Giroud closed the interview by specifying what are his professional goals for 2022: “My first goal is to win the Scudetto with the Milanin my head now there is only Milan, in addition of course to my family “.

