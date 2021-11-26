Milan, Giroud’s knockout complicates Pioli’s plans: Ibra is crucial with Liverpool and Napoli, alternatives Pellegri and … Leao | First page

Milan chews bitter after the sweetness resulting from the splendid victory in Madrid against Atletico, which has rekindled the Rossoneri’s hopes of being able to reach the first knockout round of Champions Leaguand, after three defeats in the first three days, which seemed to have undermined the path for Stefano Pioli and his men. The bad news comes, as it often does, from the infirmary: for Olivier Giroud, battered out of the challenge of the Wanda Metropolitano, the resonance confirmed the left hamstring injury, with the French forward to come re-evaluated in 10 days, but risks stopping until the end of the month, or at least for 15-20 days.

THE CALENDAR, THE TWO CRUCIAL CHALLENGES FOR IBRA AND GIROUD’S RECOVERY TIMES – Considering that the Milan calendar provides, until the break, the following matches: Sassuolo on Sunday, Genoa on Wednesday 1 December, Salernitana on Sunday 4, the decisive Champions League match against Liverpool at San Siro on 7 December, Udinese Sunday 11th, the big match of Milan with Napoli on 19 and Empoli on the 22nd, three days before Christmas. Assuming that Giroud could be out in two to three weeks and in any case he will not be risked by the Rossoneri medical staff, his return could take place between Naples and Empoli, but to avoid unpleasant repercussions, one could also consider doing it calmly return at the beginning of 2022.

THE ALTERNATIVES: PELLEGRI AND .. LEAO! – This means that Pioli will have to do without the former Chelsea between 5 and 7 games, with only Zlatan Ibrahimovic eil so far battered by injuries Pietro Pellegri available: crucial and basic the presence of the Swede against Liverpool and Napoli, on 7 and 18, while in the others, especially those close to the two key commitments such as Salernitana and Udinese, the Rossoneri coach could operate a wise turnover, with the former Genoa and Monaco projected towards a starting shirt, if he will be well, or for the eventual Leao’s shift from outside to true 9, view and also considered the absence of Rebic. Complicated plans, but at Milan they always know how to face the emergency,

