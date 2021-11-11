Milan, gritty midfield ahead of the Africa Cup: Bakayoko redemption?
There is a bugbear that worries several clubs around Europe, and obviously also in Italy: it is the African Cup, a competition that will play in January, and that will deprive some clubs of important players at that time of the season. . Among the teams that could have some discomfort in this regard is Milan.
Kessie and Bennacer in the Africa Cup, Milan suffer in midfield
The Rossoneri will retain their defensive solidity, just as there seems to be plenty in attack, but in midfield Milan will risk suffering at a crucial moment of the season in which he will have to face important direct challenges against Inter, Juventus and Roma. With Bennacer and Kessie out of the game for commitments with their national teams, the Rossoneri would find themselves in the squad with only Tonali and Bakayoko in the role, plus two players as different as they are adaptable like Krunic and Calabria. A blanket obviously too short the one available to Mr. Pioli, who in any case at that time of the season in any case will not have European commitments.
Midfield emergency for the African Cup, Milan clings to Bakayoko
To make matters worse, Bakayoko’s performance in these first months has very little satisfied both the coaching staff and the AC Milan management, and for this much will depend on the next few weeks. If the former Napoli were to increase in performance, Milan could also think of risking to face that month with the counted men, otherwise they will be almost obliged to look for a player on the market at least on loan so as not to burden too much on the budget. also because at this stage it seems impossible to anticipate Adli’s arrival from Bordeaux by a few months.