Milan, gritty midfield ahead of the Africa Cup: Bakayoko redemption?

Kessie and Bennacer in the Africa Cup, Milan suffer in midfield

The Rossoneri will retain their defensive solidity, just as there seems to be plenty in attack, but in midfield Milan will risk suffering at a crucial moment of the season in which he will have to face important direct challenges against Inter, Juventus and Roma. With Bennacer and Kessie out of the game for commitments with their national teams, the Rossoneri would find themselves in the squad with only Tonali and Bakayoko in the role, plus two players as different as they are adaptable like Krunic and Calabria. A blanket obviously too short the one available to Mr. Pioli, who in any case at that time of the season in any case will not have European commitments.