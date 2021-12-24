Milan, hear Eranio: ‘Adli immediately, then an effort for Kessie and Scamacca. Rugani … ‘| Market

Stefano Eranio has his say on the Milan transfer market. The former AC Milan midfielder told the Gazzetta dello Sport: “Botman it would be a beautiful purchase, the owner of the future. He is young but has already gained experience winning in Ligue 1, he is a great scorer but he knows how to play the ball and start the action the right way, like all Ajax school defenders. And it would integrate well with Tomori. Historically, Milan have focused on profiles of this type and have hit the mark. ”

“Alternatives in Serie A? I would give Rugani a chance, who is far too underestimated in the last few years. He remains an excellent central, very intelligent, the fact of playing between numbers one has ‘paid for’: when you have the strongest in the world in front of you, it’s not easy to make room for yourself “.

“I like Adli, showed that he could play in all areas of the midfield. He would definitely help out. I wouldn’t be clear about failing Bakayoko: even in his first experience at Milan he struggled at the beginning. It is a diesel, it needs continuity: who knows if with more time and confidence, he may not be the real reinforcement in January. Much will also depend on Pioli, and on how he will be able to readjust the men available: if he switched to a three-man midfield, for example, I would see well Saelemaekers mezzala. Although the focus remains another … Kessie’s renewal. If you lose it, you lose 50 percent of the midfield. Milan and Pioli are showing him all the esteem in the world, but we have seen that with Donnarumma and Calhanoglu it was not enough. The player’s demands are high, but in a squad where Ibra earns 7 million at 40, I think Kessie deserves what she asks for. There is an economic effort, you cannot lose three fixed points in two years … “.

“Kolo Muani? In attack I would bet on Scamacca. But Maldini and Massara have done very well in recent years, I trust their intuitions “.