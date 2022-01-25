Milan, here is Lazetic: figures and details. Medical visits ok, now the signature | First page

Milan beat the first shot of this winter session: it’s about Marko Lazetica striker born in 2004 who in Serbia compare to the first Dusan Vlahovic and who arrives permanently from Red Star. The Rossoneri club strongly believes in this blow for the future to the point of investing € 4 million plus 1 bonus and 10% on future resale to bring it to Milan and also blocking the second and last slot available as a non-EU citizen for the market.



MEDICAL VISITS- Lazetic arrived at the private clinic La Madonnina at around 1.40 pm to begin medical examinations with AC Milan. The Rossoneri club has overtaken the competition from Zenit, Salzburg, Fiorentina and Turin. A contract is ready for the Serbian talent until 2027.

ELIGIBILITY’ – After the first part of the medical examinations, around 5.10 pm, Lazetic then dedicated himself to sports fitness.



ON SITE FOR THE SIGNATURE – Once the medical examinations were completed, Lazetic went to Casa Milan, where he will sign the contract with the Rossoneri.